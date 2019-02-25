A look at the headlines right now:

Imran Khan urges Narendra Modi to ‘give peace a chance’, repeats promise of action: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that while his country wants peace, India is creating a ‘war frenzy’. ‘Roma’ is best foreign language film of the year at Oscars: Fifty-two films are competing for the 91st Academy Awards in 24 categories. Plane hijack bid at Chattogram airport in Bangladesh foiled, accused killed in exchange of fire: The hijacker, identified as Mahadi, wanted to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an Army officer said. Another skeleton spotted by rescue team in Meghalaya mine tragedy, efforts on to retrieve it: Two decomposed bodies had been spotted last month, but only one has been recovered so far. Three suspected militants, police officer and Army jawan killed in gunfight in Kulgam: The militants are said to be members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Arunachal Pradesh government decides to take no further action on permanent residents matter after protests: A mob burned down the deputy CM’s home in Itanagar. The protests were against the state’s move to provide permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities. GST Council reduces tax rate on under-construction residential properties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a decision on revising tax rates on lotteries will be taken at another council meeting. Protests break out in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, after kidnapped twins are found dead in a river: Six people have been arrested. J&K police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: There was a shutdown in parts of the Valley. Governor Satya Pal Malik asked people not to believe in rumours, and said additional forces were deployed only for elections. Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to the US is its first-ever woman envoy: Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud is the daughter of a former envoy to the United States.