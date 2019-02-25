The big news: Imran Khan says Narendra Modi should ‘give peace a chance’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: ‘Roma’ was chosen the best foreign language film at the Oscars, and a plane hijack bid at an airport in Bangladesh was foiled on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Imran Khan urges Narendra Modi to ‘give peace a chance’, repeats promise of action: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that while his country wants peace, India is creating a ‘war frenzy’.
- ‘Roma’ is best foreign language film of the year at Oscars: Fifty-two films are competing for the 91st Academy Awards in 24 categories.
- Plane hijack bid at Chattogram airport in Bangladesh foiled, accused killed in exchange of fire: The hijacker, identified as Mahadi, wanted to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an Army officer said.
- Another skeleton spotted by rescue team in Meghalaya mine tragedy, efforts on to retrieve it: Two decomposed bodies had been spotted last month, but only one has been recovered so far.
- Three suspected militants, police officer and Army jawan killed in gunfight in Kulgam: The militants are said to be members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.
- Arunachal Pradesh government decides to take no further action on permanent residents matter after protests: A mob burned down the deputy CM’s home in Itanagar. The protests were against the state’s move to provide permanent resident certificates to six tribal communities.
- GST Council reduces tax rate on under-construction residential properties: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a decision on revising tax rates on lotteries will be taken at another council meeting.
- Protests break out in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, after kidnapped twins are found dead in a river: Six people have been arrested.
- J&K police launch massive crackdown on separatist leaders, around 150 detained: There was a shutdown in parts of the Valley. Governor Satya Pal Malik asked people not to believe in rumours, and said additional forces were deployed only for elections.
- Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to the US is its first-ever woman envoy: Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud is the daughter of a former envoy to the United States.