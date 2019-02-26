The big news: Pakistan claims IAF violated the Line of Control, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will resume hearing in the Ayodhya case today, and the Congress criticised Modi for politicising inauguration of the war memorial.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan claims Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control: The Pakistani armed forces claimed that the aircraft returned after a timely response from its Air Force.
- Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to resume hearing in Ayodhya dispute today: The previous hearing on January 29 could not take place as one judge was not available.
- Congress criticises PM Narendra Modi for using inauguration of war memorial to make ‘political speech’: The party accused the prime minister of shameful behaviour by using the event to attack political opponents.
- NIA identifies owner of vehicle used in Pulwama attack, says man joined Jaish-e-Mohammed: The agency said Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara town, has been on the run since the suicide attack on Pulwama on February 14.
- Former J&K bureaucrat Shah Faesal announces launch of his party: Faesal told NDTV he cannot reveal his party’s name as it needs the Election Commission’s approval.
- Air Force choppers join efforts to douse blaze at Bandipur tiger reserve: Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said 2,000 hectares of forest land have been affected in the fire.
- Donald Trump’s former campaign staffer files sexual misconduct lawsuit against him: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied the allegations, claiming ‘credible eye witness accounts’ contradicted it.
- Toll in Assam liquor deaths rises to 155, MLA alleges nexus between excise department, liquor traders: The Opposition disrupted the Assembly session seeking punishment for those responsible for the deaths.
- Samajwadi Party, BSP forge alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha polls: Meanwhile, the AAP is preparing to contest Delhi elections alone as Congress refused an alliance, said Arvind Kejriwal.
- Sibal’s Tiranga TV, 12 others, get show cause notice for airing Pakistan Army spokesperson’s meet: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the notice said the channel had not intervened to verify if the spokesperson’s claims were correct or not.