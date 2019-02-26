A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan claims Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control: The Pakistani armed forces claimed that the aircraft returned after a timely response from its Air Force. Supreme Court’s Constitution bench to resume hearing in Ayodhya dispute today: The previous hearing on January 29 could not take place as one judge was not available.

Congress criticises PM Narendra Modi for using inauguration of war memorial to make ‘political speech’: The party accused the prime minister of shameful behaviour by using the event to attack political opponents.

NIA identifies owner of vehicle used in Pulwama attack, says man joined Jaish-e-Mohammed: The agency said Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara town, has been on the run since the suicide attack on Pulwama on February 14.

Former J&K bureaucrat Shah Faesal announces launch of his party: Faesal told NDTV he cannot reveal his party’s name as it needs the Election Commission’s approval.

Air Force choppers join efforts to douse blaze at Bandipur tiger reserve: Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said 2,000 hectares of forest land have been affected in the fire.

Donald Trump’s former campaign staffer files sexual misconduct lawsuit against him: White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied the allegations, claiming ‘credible eye witness accounts’ contradicted it.

Toll in Assam liquor deaths rises to 155, MLA alleges nexus between excise department, liquor traders: The Opposition disrupted the Assembly session seeking punishment for those responsible for the deaths.

Samajwadi Party, BSP forge alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha polls: Meanwhile, the AAP is preparing to contest Delhi elections alone as Congress refused an alliance, said Arvind Kejriwal.

Sibal’s Tiranga TV, 12 others, get show cause notice for airing Pakistan Army spokesperson’s meet: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the notice said the channel had not intervened to verify if the spokesperson’s claims were correct or not.