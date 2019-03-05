The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday claimed it had detected an Indian submarine trying to enter its territorial waters and successfully thwarted the attempt, Dawn reported, quoting the Navy’s spokesperson.

“The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” said a statement from the spokesperson.

The Pakistan Navy had kept in mind the government’s initiative to maintain peace and had not targeted the Indian submarine, said the spokesperson, adding that New Delhi should “learn from this incident” and also work towards peace.

The statement said that the Indian submarine’s detection was “a testament of the Pakistan Navy’s superior skills”. “The Navy will keep defending Pakistan’s naval border,” it said. “The force has the capability to respond to any aggression.”

This was the second instance of the Pakistan Navy detecting an Indian submarine trying to cross into Pakistani waters since November 2016.

In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is reflection of Pakistan's desire for peace: Pakistan Navy statement https://t.co/xR0vXMDFWK — Geo English (@geonews_english) March 5, 2019

The alleged incursion came amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the cross-border air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force in Balakot on February 26. The strikes were in response to the Pulwama suicide attack on February 14, which killed 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force. The bombing was claimed by the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Pakistan-based Masood Azhar.

On February 27, Pakistan in return had claimed that its Air Force had struck “non-military” targets across the Line of Control in a show of its capability, and had shot down two Indian aircraft that tried to respond. India said it had shot down a Pakistani jet that tried to target military installations.

A pilot of the Indian Air Force, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was taken in custody by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down. He was later released and came back to India on Friday night.