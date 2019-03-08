The big news: SC appoints committee of mediators to resolve Ayodhya dispute, and 9 other top stories
Modi asked the Opposition not to make Pakistan happy by demanding proof of air strikes, and Imran Khan said Pakistan will not allow terrorist groups to operate.
- Supreme Court appoints panel of mediators to settle Ayodhya land dispute in eight weeks: The head of the mediation panel said it will take every step to resolve the dispute, but BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said mediation has not worked in the past.
- Narendra Modi says UP government acted quickly against ‘misguided people’ who attacked Kashmiri men: He also asked the Opposition to not make Pakistan happy by demanding proof of air strikes. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajasthan that Kashmiris ‘are, were and will remain our people’.
- Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism abroad, says PM Imran Khan: Meanwhile, China said its efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan crisis are on.
In Odisha, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi promises free education for women in state if voted to power
- Lok Sabha elections will see more money and violence, claims former chief of Election Commission: TS Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the elections in 2004, dismissed the Opposition’s claims that the EC was deliberately delaying announcing the dates.
- US withdraws award for journalist for allegedly criticising Trump, says she was wrongly notified: Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro had been chosen as a finalist for an award recognising brave women. But, the offer was later rescinded.
- MiG-21 aircraft crashes near Rajasthan’s Bikaner: A court of inquiry will be constituted to investigate the incident.
- ‘Modi cannot safeguard Rafale documents, how can he protect the country,’ asks MK Stalin: The DMK chief also claimed that the AIADMK is afraid that his party will start negotiations with DMDK for an alliance.
- Samajwadi Party announces first list of candidates, Mulayam Singh to contest from UP’s Mainpuri: The party released the names of six candidates who will contest in Uttar Pradesh.
- Tamil Nadu CM asks Narendra Modi to confer the Param Vir Chakra award on IAF pilot Abhinandan: Edappadi Palaniswami said Pakistan released Abhinandan Varthaman due to the diplomatic initiatives of the prime minister and international pressure.