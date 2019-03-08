The Centre on Friday again directed all states and Union Territories to ensure the safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir by taking action against offenders and by strengthening the existing arrangements. It had issued a similar advisory on February 16 as well.

The latest advisory came days after saffron-clad men attacked two Kashmiri roadside vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. A resident stopped the perpetrators from further assaulting the two men, who were selling dry fruits. Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs through an advisory issued today to the states and Union territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions,” the minstry posted on Twitter.

The ministry referred to its earlier advisory issued on February 16, two days after the suicide bombing in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed. “In view of some students and residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing intimidation and harassment, the MHA urged state/UT police authorities to take strict action against the offenders as per law,” it said.

Following a directive from the ministry, all states and Union Territories have already appointed nodal police officers, PTI reported. They can be contacted by Kashmiris who are being threatened.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in Rajasthan’s Beawar town on Friday, described residents of the state as “our people”. “I want to convey a message to entire country, heard of a few incidents against Kashmiri children,” he said. “Kashmiris are, were and will remain our people. Have requested chief ministers of all states that Kashmiri students must be protected and loved.”

On February 22, the Centre had issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to the same affect after several Kashmiri students were reportedly attacked in parts of the country. The move came after the Supreme Court had sent notices to the government and 10 states asking for their responses on a petition seeking intervention to prevent the alleged attacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Uttar Pradesh government had quickly acted against some “misguided” people who attacked the two Kashmiris in Lucknow. “It is important to maintain the country’s unity,” he said at an event in Kanpur. “I urge other states to take strict action against those who try to commit such violence.”