Attorney general makes a U-turn, says Rafale documents were not stolen from ministry, reports PTI: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said investigation into the ‘missing’ Rafale files should start with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Will take every step to resolve Ayodhya land dispute amicably, says head of mediation panel: The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a three-member mediation committee to address the matter. Stop making Pakistan happy by asking for evidence of IAF strikes, Narendra Modi tells Opposition: The prime minister, at a rally in Ghaziabad, said his proof was the 130 crore Indians who placed their faith in him. Centre asks states to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take action against offenders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has requested the chief ministers of all states to protect and love Kashmiri students. Defence spokesperson says reports of militants abducting soldier from J&K’s Budgam are false: Reports had said that militants allegedly abducted Mohammad Yasin Bhat from his home at Qazipora, Chadoora when he was on leave. SC tells Haryana government it will be ‘in trouble’ if it has ‘done anything’ to the Aravallis: The bench warned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government against passing any amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900. Centre asks states to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take action against offenders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has requested the chief ministers of all states to protect and love Kashmiri students. British PM says United Kingdom may never leave European Union if MPs don’t vote for Brexit deal: Theresa May said that a vote to reject the deal will ‘trigger a moment of crisis’. Meghalaya Congress boycotts governor’s address in protest against his comments on Kashmiris: Seats earmarked for Opposition leaders stayed empty as Tathagata Roy addressed the first day of the budget session in Shillong. Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism abroad, says PM Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister claimed that the government will not allow any armed group to operate in the country.