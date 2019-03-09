The big news: Centre now says Rafale files were not stolen, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The head of the Ayodhya mediation panel said it will try to resolve the matter, and Modi attacked Opposition leaders questioning air strikes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Attorney general makes a U-turn, says Rafale documents were not stolen from ministry, reports PTI: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said investigation into the ‘missing’ Rafale files should start with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
- Will take every step to resolve Ayodhya land dispute amicably, says head of mediation panel: The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a three-member mediation committee to address the matter.
- Stop making Pakistan happy by asking for evidence of IAF strikes, Narendra Modi tells Opposition: The prime minister, at a rally in Ghaziabad, said his proof was the 130 crore Indians who placed their faith in him.
- Centre asks states to ensure safety of people from Jammu and Kashmir, take action against offenders: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has requested the chief ministers of all states to protect and love Kashmiri students.
- Defence spokesperson says reports of militants abducting soldier from J&K’s Budgam are false: Reports had said that militants allegedly abducted Mohammad Yasin Bhat from his home at Qazipora, Chadoora when he was on leave.
- SC tells Haryana government it will be ‘in trouble’ if it has ‘done anything’ to the Aravallis: The bench warned the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government against passing any amendments to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.
- British PM says United Kingdom may never leave European Union if MPs don’t vote for Brexit deal: Theresa May said that a vote to reject the deal will ‘trigger a moment of crisis’.
- Meghalaya Congress boycotts governor’s address in protest against his comments on Kashmiris: Seats earmarked for Opposition leaders stayed empty as Tathagata Roy addressed the first day of the budget session in Shillong.
- Pakistan will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism abroad, says PM Imran Khan: The Pakistan prime minister claimed that the government will not allow any armed group to operate in the country.