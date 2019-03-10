The big news: Seven-phase Lok Sabha elections to start on April 11, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: All 157 on board were killed after an air crash in Ethiopia, and Sushma Swaraj criticised those questioning Balakot air strikes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for 2019 General Elections to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, counting on May 23: Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously. Parties in Jammu and Kashmir criticised the decision to delay the Assembly elections in the state.
- All 157 on board killed after Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes minutes after take-off: The aircraft was on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
- ‘Should jawans count the dead?’ Sushma Swaraj suggests a reply for those doubting Balakot casualties: The Union minister was speaking at an event for Bharatiya Janata Party’s women workers in Mumbai.
- All political ads on social media will need prior certification, says Election Commission: All provisions of the Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to content on social media too, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
- Biju Janata Dal will give 33% tickets to women in Lok Sabha polls, says Naveen Patnaik: The state sends 21 members to the Lower House of Parliament.
- Pakistan asks global watchdog FATF to replace India on panel, says it will ensure fairness: Islamabad cited ‘India’s animosity towards Pakistan’ and its ‘motivation to hurt Pakistan’s economic interests’.
- We cannot keep suffering forever, Modi says about terror at CISF event: The prime minister claimed that some elements within the country are ‘hatching conspiracy’ and getting encouragement from across the border.
- ‘Expect another Pulwama-like attack before the Lok Sabha elections,’ claims Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief also said that Assembly elections in four states were due when the terror attack in Pathankot took place in 2015, implying there was a connection.
- Body of fourth soldier recovered 17 days after going missing in avalanche in Himachal Pradesh: The jawan was identified as 27-year-old Nitish Rana.
- Assam newspapers to boycott state government news and ads for three days to protest ‘apathy’: According to the North East Newspaper Society, the government has failed to revise the rates of advertisements since 2014.