A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Voting for 2019 General Elections to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, counting on May 23: Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously. Parties in Jammu and Kashmir criticised the decision to delay the Assembly elections in the state.
  2. All 157 on board killed after Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes minutes after take-off: The aircraft was on its way from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
  3. ‘Should jawans count the dead?’ Sushma Swaraj suggests a reply for those doubting Balakot casualties: The Union minister was speaking at an event for Bharatiya Janata Party’s women workers in Mumbai.
  4. All political ads on social media will need prior certification, says Election Commission: All provisions of the Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to content on social media too, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
  5. Biju Janata Dal will give 33% tickets to women in Lok Sabha polls, says Naveen Patnaik: The state sends 21 members to the Lower House of Parliament.
  6. Pakistan asks global watchdog FATF to replace India on panel, says it will ensure fairness: Islamabad cited ‘India’s animosity towards Pakistan’ and its ‘motivation to hurt Pakistan’s economic interests’.
  7. We cannot keep suffering forever, Modi says about terror at CISF event: The prime minister claimed that some elements within the country are ‘hatching conspiracy’ and getting encouragement from across the border.
  8. ‘Expect another Pulwama-like attack before the Lok Sabha elections,’ claims Raj Thackeray: The MNS chief also said that Assembly elections in four states were due when the terror attack in Pathankot took place in 2015, implying there was a connection.
  9. Body of fourth soldier recovered 17 days after going missing in avalanche in Himachal Pradesh: The jawan was identified as 27-year-old Nitish Rana.
  10. Assam newspapers to boycott state government news and ads for three days to protest ‘apathy’: According to the North East Newspaper Society, the government has failed to revise the rates of advertisements since 2014.