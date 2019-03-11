A look at the headlines right now:

  1. China stresses on ‘dialogue’ before deciding about UN blacklisting Masood Azhar, say reports: The development comes amid reports about the United States, UK and France moving a proposal to blacklist him.
  2. Jaish-e-Mohammad militant killed in Tral encounter was key accused in Pulwama attack, says police: The Army said at least 18 terrorists have been killed since the attack on CRPF personnel on February 14 in Pulwama.
  3. Congress President Rahul Gandhi hints at no alliance with AAP in Delhi: The Congress president urged the party’s booth level workers to ensure that it wins all seats in the national Capital in the Lok Sabha elections.  
  4. Suresh Prabhu orders safety assessment of Boeing 737 Max in India after Ethiopia plane crash: All 157 people on board the plane were killed on Sunday in the accident.
  5. Verdict deferred in 2007 Samjhauta train blast, next hearing on Thursday: The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007 and targeted Pakistani Muslims, had killed 68 people, including 10 Indians.  
  6. ‘Dozens of elections happen during festivals’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad on row over polling during Ramzan: While a Trinamool Congress leader claimed the elections will inconvenience people during the month of Ramzan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the concerns.   
  7. Editors Guild protests Meghalaya HC order to hold Shillong Times’ editor and publisher in contempt: The organisation said the order is intimidatory and undermines press freedom.  
  8. SC to decide on March 28 if Constitution bench will hear petitions against 10% quota to upper caste poorThe legislation seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes.  
  9. Gujarat Congress MLA Vallabhbhai Dharaviya becomes the third to quit Assembly, joins BJP: Parsotam Sabariya and Jawahar Chavda also quit earlier this month to join the BJP. 
  10. SC dismisses petitions challenging re-promulgation of triple talaq ordinance: The top court was informed that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, was not approved by the Rajya Sabha.  