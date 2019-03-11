The big news: China remains uncommitted about UN ban on Masood Azhar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Police said a key accused in Pulwama attack was killed in Tral encounter, and Rahul Gandhi hinted at no tie-up between Congress and AAP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- China stresses on ‘dialogue’ before deciding about UN blacklisting Masood Azhar, say reports: The development comes amid reports about the United States, UK and France moving a proposal to blacklist him.
- Jaish-e-Mohammad militant killed in Tral encounter was key accused in Pulwama attack, says police: The Army said at least 18 terrorists have been killed since the attack on CRPF personnel on February 14 in Pulwama.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi hints at no alliance with AAP in Delhi: The Congress president urged the party’s booth level workers to ensure that it wins all seats in the national Capital in the Lok Sabha elections.
- Suresh Prabhu orders safety assessment of Boeing 737 Max in India after Ethiopia plane crash: All 157 people on board the plane were killed on Sunday in the accident.
- Verdict deferred in 2007 Samjhauta train blast, next hearing on Thursday: The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007 and targeted Pakistani Muslims, had killed 68 people, including 10 Indians.
- ‘Dozens of elections happen during festivals’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad on row over polling during Ramzan: While a Trinamool Congress leader claimed the elections will inconvenience people during the month of Ramzan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi rejected the concerns.
- Editors Guild protests Meghalaya HC order to hold Shillong Times’ editor and publisher in contempt: The organisation said the order is intimidatory and undermines press freedom.
- SC to decide on March 28 if Constitution bench will hear petitions against 10% quota to upper caste poor: The legislation seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes.
- Gujarat Congress MLA Vallabhbhai Dharaviya becomes the third to quit Assembly, joins BJP: Parsotam Sabariya and Jawahar Chavda also quit earlier this month to join the BJP.
- SC dismisses petitions challenging re-promulgation of triple talaq ordinance: The top court was informed that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, was not approved by the Rajya Sabha.