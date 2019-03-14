A look at the headlines right now:

Foot over bridge collapses outside Mumbai CST, four killed: Senior police officers are on the spot. China defends move to block ban on Masood Azhar, says needs time to conduct thorough probe: While Rahul Gandhi labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘weak prime minister’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed Jawaharlal Nehru was the ‘original sinner’ in securing China a United Nations Security Council seat. Centre’s objections against review pleas on Rafale deal are mala fide, Prashant Bhushan tells SC: The court on Thursday reserved its verdict on whether it will accept the official secret documents cited in the review petitions it is hearing. 21 Opposition parties move Supreme Court on EVMs, hearing scheduled for Friday: The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM tampering, and 50% of VVPATs to be tallied with the machines. Political meddling in economic data puts India’s global reputation at risk, warn 108 leading experts: They observed that data unfavourable to the government was getting revised or suppressed on the basis of questionable methodologies. India asks Pakistan for visa-free access to 5,000 pilgrims a day during discussions on Kartarpur corridor: Officials from both nations discussed the draft agreement to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to Kartarpur. They will meet next on April 2. Seven-year-old tests positive for West Nile Virus in Kerala, Centre sends team to the state: The virus is transmitted to human beings through a mosquito bite, and there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat it. Airline apologises to woman after threatening to offload her for wearing ‘inappropriate’ attire: Emily O’Connor, travelling from UK to Canary Islands, said the airline’s crew claimed her clothes were ‘causing offence’ and ordered her to ‘cover up’. Wipro Chairperson Azim Premji’s donations to charity rise to $21 billion: On Wednesday, the businessman gave away 34% of his shares in the company to charitable causes. Congress leader Tom Vadakkan joins BJP, says the party reaction to Pulwama attack hurt him: Vadakkan claimed he could not have stayed on with the Congress after it questioned the integrity of the armed forces.