The big news: Four killed as foot overbridge collapses outside Mumbai CST, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China defended its move to block the ban on Masood Azhar, and Prashant Bhushan said the Centre’s objections against Rafale pleas are mala fide.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Foot over bridge collapses outside Mumbai CST, four killed: Senior police officers are on the spot.
- China defends move to block ban on Masood Azhar, says needs time to conduct thorough probe: While Rahul Gandhi labelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘weak prime minister’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed Jawaharlal Nehru was the ‘original sinner’ in securing China a United Nations Security Council seat.
- Centre’s objections against review pleas on Rafale deal are mala fide, Prashant Bhushan tells SC: The court on Thursday reserved its verdict on whether it will accept the official secret documents cited in the review petitions it is hearing.
- 21 Opposition parties move Supreme Court on EVMs, hearing scheduled for Friday: The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM tampering, and 50% of VVPATs to be tallied with the machines.
- Political meddling in economic data puts India’s global reputation at risk, warn 108 leading experts: They observed that data unfavourable to the government was getting revised or suppressed on the basis of questionable methodologies.
- India asks Pakistan for visa-free access to 5,000 pilgrims a day during discussions on Kartarpur corridor: Officials from both nations discussed the draft agreement to facilitate the passage of pilgrims to Kartarpur. They will meet next on April 2.
- Seven-year-old tests positive for West Nile Virus in Kerala, Centre sends team to the state: The virus is transmitted to human beings through a mosquito bite, and there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat it.
- Airline apologises to woman after threatening to offload her for wearing ‘inappropriate’ attire: Emily O’Connor, travelling from UK to Canary Islands, said the airline’s crew claimed her clothes were ‘causing offence’ and ordered her to ‘cover up’.
- Wipro Chairperson Azim Premji’s donations to charity rise to $21 billion: On Wednesday, the businessman gave away 34% of his shares in the company to charitable causes.
- Congress leader Tom Vadakkan joins BJP, says the party reaction to Pulwama attack hurt him: Vadakkan claimed he could not have stayed on with the Congress after it questioned the integrity of the armed forces.