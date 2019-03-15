The big news: 6 dead, dozens injured as foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Many were feared killed after a gunman opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, and British MPs voted to delay the UK’s exit from the EU.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five killed after foot overbridge collapses outside Mumbai CST, inquiry ordered: The state government ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed.
- Gunman opens fire at mosque in New Zealand’s Christchurch, many feared dead: A second gunman was seen near the Linwood Masjid mosque, reports said.
- British MPs vote by huge margin to delay UK’s exit from the European Union: Theresa May said that Brexit could be delayed by three months, up to June 30, if MPs support her withdrawal agreement in a vote next week.
- ‘Pakistan will have better ties with India after General Elections,’ says Imran Khan: The Pakistani prime minister said Islamabad has taken the first step on a new path to peace and progress.
- Both BJP-RSS and CPI(M) use violence, says Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode: The Congress president repeated his party’s promise to provide a minimum income to the poor if it comes to power in the General Elections.
- Tulika Publishers wins International Excellence Award at London Book Fair: Meanwhile, The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, a book by Phejin Konyak, won the Silver Award in the photo books category.
- Nationalist Congress Party announces first list of 12 candidates for Lok Sabha polls: The list includes party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, but there is no mention of Pawar’s grand nephew Parth Pawar.
- Political meddling in economic data puts India’s global reputation at risk, warn 108 leading experts: They observed that data unfavourable to the government was getting revised or suppressed on the basis of questionable methodologies.
- In Govind Pansare murder probe, Bombay HC says Maharashtra government has become a ‘laughing stock’: The court made the remark after reading a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team inquiring into the killing.
- 21 Opposition parties move Supreme Court on EVMs, hearing scheduled for Friday: The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM tampering, and 50% of VVPATs to be tallied with the machines.