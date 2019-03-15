A look at the headlines right now:

Five killed after foot overbridge collapses outside Mumbai CST, inquiry ordered: The state government ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed. Gunman opens fire at mosque in New Zealand’s Christchurch, many feared dead: A second gunman was seen near the Linwood Masjid mosque, reports said. British MPs vote by huge margin to delay UK’s exit from the European Union: Theresa May said that Brexit could be delayed by three months, up to June 30, if MPs support her withdrawal agreement in a vote next week. ‘Pakistan will have better ties with India after General Elections,’ says Imran Khan: The Pakistani prime minister said Islamabad has taken the first step on a new path to peace and progress. Both BJP-RSS and CPI(M) use violence, says Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode: The Congress president repeated his party’s promise to provide a minimum income to the poor if it comes to power in the General Elections. Tulika Publishers wins International Excellence Award at London Book Fair: Meanwhile, The Konyaks: Last of the Tattooed Headhunters, a book by Phejin Konyak, won the Silver Award in the photo books category. Nationalist Congress Party announces first list of 12 candidates for Lok Sabha polls: The list includes party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, but there is no mention of Pawar’s grand nephew Parth Pawar. Political meddling in economic data puts India’s global reputation at risk, warn 108 leading experts: They observed that data unfavourable to the government was getting revised or suppressed on the basis of questionable methodologies. In Govind Pansare murder probe, Bombay HC says Maharashtra government has become a ‘laughing stock’: The court made the remark after reading a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team inquiring into the killing. 21 Opposition parties move Supreme Court on EVMs, hearing scheduled for Friday: The parties want stricter standards and safety norms instituted to prevent EVM tampering, and 50% of VVPATs to be tallied with the machines.