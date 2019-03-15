Top news: Toll in Mumbai bridge collapse rises to six
The toll in the bridge collapse outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus rose to six on Thursday, police said. The Congress on Thursday held the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Maharashtra and at Centre responsible for the collapse. The party demanded the resignation of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
Meanwhile, a group of economists and social scientists on Thursday urged the Indian government to restore the integrity of statistical organisations as their national and global reputation was “at stake”.
Supreme Court stays Meghalaya HC order holding Shillong Times editor, publisher guilty of contempt
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court’s order holding Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim and Publisher Shobha Chaudhuri, guilty of contempt of court, Bar and Bench reported. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the High Court registrar on petition filed by Mukhim and Chaudhuri.
Mumbai bridge collapse: Fix responsibility by Friday evening, CM Devendra Fadnavis tells authorities
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set Friday evening as deadline for the Mumbai municipal commissioner to fix “primary responsibility” for the the collapse of a foot overbridge in the city, NDTVreported. Fadnavis said one of those injured in the bridge collapse was admitted to the ICU while 10 others are in the ward and they are all out of danger.
Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission on plea by 21 Opposition parties on VVPATs
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India based on a petition filed by 21 Opposition parties to verify at least 50% of the votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections using the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the poll body to respond on March 25.
‘Mission 150 plus’: TDP releases first list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections
The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday night announced its first list of candidates, containing 126 names, for next month’s Assembly elections. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also hold Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls.
Amritsar residents say they heard ‘two loud sounds’, police claim ‘everything is okay’
Residents of Amritsar on Twitter on Friday morning claimed that they heard “two loud sounds”. However, the Punjab Police said “everything is okay”. “I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media,” Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh Walia told ANI. “Everything is okay. As per our information nothing has happened.”
Supreme Court lifts life ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to alter quantum of punishment
India’s Supreme Court on Friday set aside the life ban imposed on S Sreesanth by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The former fast-bowler had been banned for his involvement in spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League 2013.
Sheila Dikshit says her remarks comparing Modi, Manmohan Singh were ‘taken out of context’
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Thursday said her comments in an interview with News18 comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his predecessor Manmohan Singh were taken out of context. “Here is what I said - it may seem to some people that Mr Modi is stronger on terror but I think this is a poll gimmick more than anything else,” the Congress leader tweeted. “I also added that national security has been a concern and Indiraji [former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi] was a strong leader.”
Narendra Modi’s ‘politics of hate’ hindering economic growth, Rahul Gandhi tells ‘The Week’
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “an expression of India’s weaknesses – anger and hatred” and accused him of generating hate. “And that has its costs,” Gandhi told The Week magazine in a wide-ranging interview. “You can’t have a country that is divided, which is full of hate, and get the levels of economic growth that India requires to generate a huge number of jobs.”
Mumbai bridge collapse: Toll rises to six, Congress calls for Piyush Goyal’s resignation
The Congress on Thursday held the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in Maharashtra and at Centre responsible for the collapse of a foot overbridge in Mumbai. Police confirmed that the toll in the incident rose to six.
Kerala: Both BJP-RSS and CPI(M) use violence, says Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed both the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh combine and Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) of using violence, and said his party believed in non-violence. Gandhi was speaking at a rally in Kerala’s Kozhikode.
Nationalist Congress Party announces first list of 12 candidates for Lok Sabha polls
The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday announced its first list of candidates in Maharashtra and Lakshadweep for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The list of 12 candidates includes party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. However, there is no mention of Pawar’s grand nephew Parth Pawar, who is expected to be fielded from the Maval constituency.
Govind Pansare murder probe: Bombay HC says Maharashtra government has become a ‘laughing stock’
The Bombay High Court on Thursday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over its investigation of rationalist Govind Pansare’s murder, PTI reported. The court said the state government has been reduced to a “laughing stock” after reading a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team probing the killing.
Political meddling in economic data puts India’s global reputation at risk, warn 108 leading experts
A group of economists and social scientists on Thursday urged the Indian government to restore the integrity of statistical organisations as their national and global reputation was “at stake”. Any data unfavourable to the government “seems to get revised or suppressed on the basis of some questionable methodology”, they said, citing some recent examples.