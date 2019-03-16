The big news: Christchurch suspect talked of Indian ‘invaders’ in manifesto, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, and JD(S) leader Danish Ali joined the BSP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- New Zealand shooting suspect’s manifesto says Indian, African ‘invaders’ should be removed: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday,
- Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt.
- JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda.
- Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification.
- Kerala nun who joined protest against rape-accused bishop asked to leave congregation: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation has issued a final notice to Sister Lucy Kalapura for allegedly violating ‘principles of religious life’.
- ‘There’s a tsunami called Modi in 2019, there will be no election after that’: BJP MP Sakshi MaharajHe was speaking at an event in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
- Court puts interim stay on Chinmayi Sripaada’s removal from dubbing union: The singer was removed from the union in November 2018, a month after she backed sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu.
- Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list for Lok Sabha polls: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar.
- YouTube star PewDiePie says he’s ‘sickened’ that shooter mentioned his name: The shooter, who had livestreamed the attack, had asked people to subscribe to the YouTube star in his video.
- Political psychoanalyst Ashis Nandy honoured with Hans Kilian Award: The Kohler Foundation, which instituted the award, acknowledged the work of Nandy as a ‘public and sometimes contentious intellectual’.