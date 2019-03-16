A look at the headlines right now:

New Zealand shooting suspect’s manifesto says Indian, African ‘invaders’ should be removed: The suspect, a 28-year-old Australian man, was charged with murder after 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, Narendra Modi launches ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has often referred to Modi as ‘chowkidar’, or security guard, while alleging that the prime minister is corrupt. JD(S) leader Danish Ali joins BSP days after he led seat-sharing talks for his party in Karnataka: Ali said he had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party with the permission and blessings of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda. Tamil Nadu government told to pay complainant in Pollachi sexual assault case Rs 25 lakh for identifying her: A police officer had mentioned the woman’s name during a press briefing, while the state home secretary identified her in a government notification. Kerala nun who joined protest against rape-accused bishop asked to leave congregation: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation has issued a final notice to Sister Lucy Kalapura for allegedly violating ‘principles of religious life’. ‘There’s a tsunami called Modi in 2019, there will be no election after that’: BJP MP Sakshi MaharajHe was speaking at an event in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Court puts interim stay on Chinmayi Sripaada’s removal from dubbing union: The singer was removed from the union in November 2018, a month after she backed sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma named in Congress’ third list for Lok Sabha polls: All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has been fielded from Silchar. YouTube star PewDiePie says he’s ‘sickened’ that shooter mentioned his name: The shooter, who had livestreamed the attack, had asked people to subscribe to the YouTube star in his video. Political psychoanalyst Ashis Nandy honoured with Hans Kilian Award: The Kohler Foundation, which instituted the award, acknowledged the work of Nandy as a ‘public and sometimes contentious intellectual’.