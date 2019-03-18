A look at the headlines right now:

  1. No consensus yet on next Goa chief minister, BJP leader says after Manohar Parrikar’s death: Union minister Nitin Gadkari held a post-midnight meeting in state capital Panaji with BJP’s alliance partners, which remained inconclusive.
  2. Chinese envoy to India says he is optimistic the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be resolved: Luo Zhaohui said two-way cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing is on the fast track.
  3. Congress to leave seven Lok Sabha seats in UP vacant for Samajwadi Party, BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal: Congress to fight alone in West Bengal after discussions with Left Front fail, while Omar Abdullah said the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is open to alliance with the Congress.
  4. BJP, JD(U) and LJP announce list of constituencies for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: BJP announced candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
  5. DMK names former minister Dayanidhi Maran, MP Kanimozhi as candidates in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha polls: Maran will contest from Central Chennai and Kanimozhi from Tuticorin. Former minister A Raja will fight from Nilgiris (SC) seat.
  6. Telugu Desam Party leader switches over to opposition YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh: The former minister joined the party two days after he was named the ruling party’s candidate for the Nellore (Rural) Assembly seat.
  7. Civic body issues show-cause notices to structural auditor and contractor after Mumbai bridge collapse: Western Railway authorities announced that the ramp on Platform 1 and staircase on Platform 2 at Dadar station will be closed to passengers.
  8. Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches political party in Jammu and Kashmir: The manifesto said the party will pursue a ‘peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of the state’.
  9. FIFA Council member jailed for allegedly defaming Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Mahfuza Akhter Kiron had told a television show earlier this month that Hasina rewards cricket for personal gain, but ignores football.
  10. Fifty killed and several injured in flash floods in eastern Papua province in Indonesia: A search operation is underway to locate those missing after water flooded Sentani town near the provincial capital Jayapura on Saturday.