The big news: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar dies after battle with cancer, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Chinese envoy to India said the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be sorted out, and Congress will not contest from seven seats in UP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No consensus yet on next Goa chief minister, BJP leader says after Manohar Parrikar’s death: Union minister Nitin Gadkari held a post-midnight meeting in state capital Panaji with BJP’s alliance partners, which remained inconclusive.
- Chinese envoy to India says he is optimistic the matter of Masood Azhar’s ban will be resolved: Luo Zhaohui said two-way cooperation between New Delhi and Beijing is on the fast track.
- Congress to leave seven Lok Sabha seats in UP vacant for Samajwadi Party, BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal: Congress to fight alone in West Bengal after discussions with Left Front fail, while Omar Abdullah said the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is open to alliance with the Congress.
- BJP, JD(U) and LJP announce list of constituencies for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar: BJP announced candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
- DMK names former minister Dayanidhi Maran, MP Kanimozhi as candidates in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha polls: Maran will contest from Central Chennai and Kanimozhi from Tuticorin. Former minister A Raja will fight from Nilgiris (SC) seat.
- Telugu Desam Party leader switches over to opposition YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh: The former minister joined the party two days after he was named the ruling party’s candidate for the Nellore (Rural) Assembly seat.
- Civic body issues show-cause notices to structural auditor and contractor after Mumbai bridge collapse: Western Railway authorities announced that the ramp on Platform 1 and staircase on Platform 2 at Dadar station will be closed to passengers.
- Former IAS officer Shah Faesal launches political party in Jammu and Kashmir: The manifesto said the party will pursue a ‘peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of the state’.
- FIFA Council member jailed for allegedly defaming Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Mahfuza Akhter Kiron had told a television show earlier this month that Hasina rewards cricket for personal gain, but ignores football.
- Fifty killed and several injured in flash floods in eastern Papua province in Indonesia: A search operation is underway to locate those missing after water flooded Sentani town near the provincial capital Jayapura on Saturday.