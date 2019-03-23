A look at the headlines right now:

Imran Khan says he received a message from Narendra Modi on Pakistan National Day: In his message, Modi said it is time that people of the sub-continent work together for a peaceful region, Khan said. BS Yeddyurappa claims allegations about his ‘diary’ are false, threatens to file defamation case: Congress demanded an inquiry into allegations that BS Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,500 crore to top BJP leaders. ‘The Caravan’ had reported that diary entries indicating that the money was paid have been with the income tax department since 2017. The CBDT, meanwhile, said the seized papers prima-facie appeared to be of a doubtful nature. BJP releases third list of candidates, spokesperson Sambit Patra to stand from Puri: The party has named candidates from 221 constituencies so far. RJD to contest from 20 seats in Bihar, Congress gets nine for Lok Sabha elections: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha are also part of the grand alliance.

Ola Cabs suspended for six months for licence violation: The Karnataka transport department decided to suspend Ola’s operations for running bike taxis without permission. Centre bans Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front: The Yasin Malik-led outfit has been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988, the Centre said.

Facebook admits storing millions of user passwords in plain text, accessible to employees: A majority of the accounts that were affected used Facebook Lite, a version used in regions with slower connectivity.

Dainik Bhaskar, T-Series get EC notice for advertisement of Narendra Modi biopic, says report: The DMK and the NCP reportedly approached election authorities to seek a ban on the film. Meanwhile, lyricist Javed Akhtar denied writing songs for PM Narendra Modi and said he was ‘shocked’ to find his name on the poster.

Journalist allegedly stabbed with knives in Guwahati, four people detained: Chakrapani Parashar was taken to a hospital and is now out of danger. European Union leaders allow UK to delay Brexit: The duration of the extension depends on how British parliamentarians vote on the exit agreement. Britain could have until April 12 or May 22.