A look at the headlines right now:

Congress fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga: The businessman, who is an accused two corruption cases, will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja. Akhilesh Yadav to contest from his father’s Azamgarh seat: The Samajwadi Party has fielded former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan from Rampur. India sends fourth ship to Mozambique as toll in cyclone Idai rises: At least 732 people – 417 in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi – have died while thousands have been left homeless. Kerala academic quits after HRD says researchers to pursue PhD only on topics of ‘national interest’: Professor Meena T Pillai called such orders suicidal and feudal. Fire breaks out at Delhi’s AIIMS trauma centre, no casualties reported: Four fire engines have been sent to the spot. ‘Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there,’ says BJP’s Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said they will win more seats in the upcoming elections than what they secured in 2014. One million join anti-Brexit march in London, demand new referendum: The Put it to the People march is being considered the biggest protest against the UK’s exit from European Union. Two dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning Delhi restaurant’s sewage treatment plant: The two men were sent to clean the kitchen waste plant without any safety gear. ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy: In an interview to a Tamil channel, he was asked why he did not add the prefix to his name on Twitter. Inquiry ordered after alleged cleansing ritual held at venue where Manohar Parrikar’s body was kept: Goa’s culture minister said an initial inquiry found that staff members of Kala Academy wanted to conduct a ceremony to chant mantras.