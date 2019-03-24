The big news: Karti Chidambaram gets Congress’ ticket from Sivaganga, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav replaced his father as Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Azamgarh, and India sent more help to cyclone-hit Mozambique.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga: The businessman, who is an accused two corruption cases, will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja.
- Akhilesh Yadav to contest from his father’s Azamgarh seat: The Samajwadi Party has fielded former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan from Rampur.
- India sends fourth ship to Mozambique as toll in cyclone Idai rises: At least 732 people – 417 in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi – have died while thousands have been left homeless.
- Kerala academic quits after HRD says researchers to pursue PhD only on topics of ‘national interest’: Professor Meena T Pillai called such orders suicidal and feudal.
- Fire breaks out at Delhi’s AIIMS trauma centre, no casualties reported: Four fire engines have been sent to the spot.
- ‘Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there,’ says BJP’s Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said they will win more seats in the upcoming elections than what they secured in 2014.
- One million join anti-Brexit march in London, demand new referendum: The Put it to the People march is being considered the biggest protest against the UK’s exit from European Union.
- Two dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning Delhi restaurant’s sewage treatment plant: The two men were sent to clean the kitchen waste plant without any safety gear.
- ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy: In an interview to a Tamil channel, he was asked why he did not add the prefix to his name on Twitter.
- Inquiry ordered after alleged cleansing ritual held at venue where Manohar Parrikar’s body was kept: Goa’s culture minister said an initial inquiry found that staff members of Kala Academy wanted to conduct a ceremony to chant mantras.