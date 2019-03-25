A look at the headlines right now:

Robert Mueller’s inquiry finds Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russians, says US attorney general: However, Mueller’s findings said that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’ Opposition questioning armed forces by asking government for proof of air strike, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister criticised the Opposition and the Congress for politicising the air strike. Congress fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga:The businessman, who is an accused two corruption cases, will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja. Kerala academic quits after HRD says researchers to pursue PhD only on topics of ‘national interest’: Professor Meena T Pillai called such orders suicidal and feudal. India sends fourth ship to Mozambique as toll in cyclone Idai rises:At least 732 people – 417 in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi – have died while thousands have been left homeless. ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy: In an interview to a Tamil channel, he was asked why he did not add the prefix to his name on Twitter. Two dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning Delhi restaurant’s sewage treatment plant: The two men were sent to clean the kitchen waste plant without any safety gear. Inquiry ordered after alleged cleansing ritual held at venue where Manohar Parrikar’s body was kept: Goa’s culture minister said an initial inquiry found that staff members of Kala Academy wanted to conduct a ceremony to chant mantras. ‘Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there,’ says BJP’s Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said they will win more seats in the upcoming elections than what they secured in 2014. One million join anti-Brexit march in London, demand new referendum: The Put it to the People march is being considered the biggest protest against the UK’s exit from European Union.