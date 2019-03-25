The big news: Report finds no collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Opposition for politicising the Balakot air strike, and Karti Chidambaram will contest from Sivaganga.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Robert Mueller’s inquiry finds Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russians, says US attorney general: However, Mueller’s findings said that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’
- Opposition questioning armed forces by asking government for proof of air strike, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister criticised the Opposition and the Congress for politicising the air strike.
- Congress fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga:The businessman, who is an accused two corruption cases, will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja.
- Kerala academic quits after HRD says researchers to pursue PhD only on topics of ‘national interest’: Professor Meena T Pillai called such orders suicidal and feudal.
- India sends fourth ship to Mozambique as toll in cyclone Idai rises:At least 732 people – 417 in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi – have died while thousands have been left homeless.
- ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy: In an interview to a Tamil channel, he was asked why he did not add the prefix to his name on Twitter.
- Two dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning Delhi restaurant’s sewage treatment plant: The two men were sent to clean the kitchen waste plant without any safety gear.
- Inquiry ordered after alleged cleansing ritual held at venue where Manohar Parrikar’s body was kept: Goa’s culture minister said an initial inquiry found that staff members of Kala Academy wanted to conduct a ceremony to chant mantras.
- ‘Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there,’ says BJP’s Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said they will win more seats in the upcoming elections than what they secured in 2014.
- One million join anti-Brexit march in London, demand new referendum: The Put it to the People march is being considered the biggest protest against the UK’s exit from European Union.