A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Robert Mueller’s inquiry finds Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russians, says US attorney general: However, Mueller’s findings said that ‘while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’ 
  2. Opposition questioning armed forces by asking government for proof of air strike, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The defence minister criticised the Opposition and the Congress for politicising the air strike.  
  3. Congress fields Karti Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga:The businessman, who is an accused two corruption cases, will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary H Raja.
  4. Kerala academic quits after HRD says researchers to pursue PhD only on topics of ‘national interest’: Professor Meena T Pillai called such orders suicidal and feudal.
  5. India sends fourth ship to Mozambique as toll in cyclone Idai rises:At least 732 people – 417 in Mozambique, 259 in Zimbabwe and 56 in Malawi – have died while thousands have been left homeless. 
  6. ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy: In an interview to a Tamil channel, he was asked why he did not add the prefix to his name on Twitter.
  7. Two dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning Delhi restaurant’s sewage treatment plant: The two men were sent to clean the kitchen waste plant without any safety gear.
  8. Inquiry ordered after alleged cleansing ritual held at venue where Manohar Parrikar’s body was kept: Goa’s culture minister said an initial inquiry found that staff members of Kala Academy wanted to conduct a ceremony to chant mantras.
  9. ‘Congress might win an election in Pakistan if it contests from there,’ says BJP’s Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said they will win more seats in the upcoming elections than what they secured in 2014.
  10. One million join anti-Brexit march in London, demand new referendum: The Put it to the People march is being considered the biggest protest against the UK’s exit from European Union.  