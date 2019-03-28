A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pakistan shares initial Pulwama attack findings with India, seeks more evidence: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to request more information on the attack.
  2. Election Commission says it has appointed panel to examine if PM Modi’s announcement of anti-satellite missile launch violated Model Code of Conduct: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Modi’s announcement of Mission Shakti a violation of the code but Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Opposition’s criticism was ‘clerical objections’.
  3. Electoral bonds will have repercussions on transparency of political funding, EC tells Supreme Court: The poll body also said that the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, will lead to ‘unchecked foreign funding’ of parties.   
  4. Mayawati endorses BJP’s claim that Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme is a ‘bluff’: However, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief added that the BJP and Congress are ‘birds of the same feather’ in ‘betraying the poor, labourers, farmers and others’.   
  5. Priyanka Gandhi says she will contest polls if Congress asks her: Gandhi, who was campaigning in Amethi, said she wished to work for the party’s organisation.
  6. China urges peace in outer space after India shoots down live satellite, Pakistan invokes Don Quixote in its response: Pakistan, without naming India, said every country has the responsibility to avoid militarisation of space. 
  7. Goa CM Pramod Sawant says he sacked his deputy because he put his interest above the coalition: The new chief minister refuted claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to created a rift in the coalition partner Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.
  8. CBI denies tapping phones of its former special director and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval:The agency was responding to a petition in the Delhi High Court that sought an investigation into the alleged illegal phone tapping.   
  9. Former DRDO chief claims India could have shown capability earlier, blames UPA: Current Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairperson G Satheesh Reddy said the project was sanctioned two years ago.
  10. Nawaz Sharif walks out of jail after Pakistan court grants him bail for six weeks on medical grounds: The court asked the former prime minister to surrender voluntarily, failing which he will be arrested.   