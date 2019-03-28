Election watch: Election Commission panel to examine PM Modi’s TV address on Mission Shakti
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission said it has directed a committee of officers to examine if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised announcement about an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday violated the Model Code of Conduct. The code of conduct has been in place since elections were announced.
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, had criticised Modi and the government as the announcement was made just two weeks before polling begins.
Live updates
10.20 am: A case has been filed against YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy for allegedly levelling false allegations against three police officers, ANI reports. The officials – Intelligence Director General AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam – were transferred by the Election Commission after the YSR Congress alleged that they were working for the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.
9.30 am: What to expect later today:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a rally in Uttarakhand.
- Reports say the Samajwadi Party will release its manifesto.
- According to News18, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Bihar to finalise alliance details.
8.52 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari says Congress workers have told him that he will win the Lok Sabha elections and that they support him. “They [Congress workers] say that physically they might be campaigning for Congress but mentally they are with me,” ANI quotes him as saying.
Gadkari will contest from the Nagpur seat in Maharashtra.
8.48 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to release party’s manifesto on April 2 at the party’s headquarters, reports ANI.
8.30 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says she will contest 2019 elections if her party asks her to.
8.25 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responds to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s criticism. “A small boy had said something,” ANI quotes her as saying. “I will not comment on that.”
At a rally in Malda last week, Gandhi had accused Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling their promises.
8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a televised speech to the nation to announce that India had shot down a live satellite in space as part of an operation called Mission Shakti.
- Opposition leaders criticised the government for the manner of the announcement as it comes just two weeks before the Lok Sabha elections begin.
- The Election Commission said it has set up a panel to examine the allegation that Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct.
- Actress Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress in the presence of the party President Rahul Gandhi.
- The Trinamool Congress released its election manifesto. The party promised an investigation into the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes if the Opposition alliance comes to power.
- The Election Commission filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying that the introduction of electoral bonds and the removal of the cap on corporate funding by the Narendra Modi-led government will have a “serious impact” on the transparency of political funding.