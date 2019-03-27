Election watch: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar reportedly gets EC notice for commenting on Congress scheme
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
The Election Commission of India may take action against NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar for criticising the Congress’ minimum income scheme plan, as it may have violated the Model Code of Conduct, say reports.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, accused the Congress of misleading the public with its election promise of a minimum income scheme. It out contradictions in the Congress’ statements and described it as a “classic Congress style volte-face within 24 hours”.
Live updates
10.41 am: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav says the two regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir – National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party – announced candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, even as they had asked people to boycott the municipal elections. The parties had said that Article 35-A and Article 370 were under threat due to Narendra Modi’s government.
10.32 am: Opposition leaders allege money laundering during demonetisation and release video purportedly showing a BJP worker from Gujarat charging 40% commission to exchange invalid notes after the deadline to do so was over.
The Opposition, however, did not authenticate the video and claimed it was filmed by journalists from a news portal called Tricolour News Network World.
10.28 am: The Election Commission issues notice to four producers of the biopic PM Narendra Modi, reports ANI. The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had complained to poll body on the film’s release ahead of elections, saying it was being done with political intent.
The poll body had sent notices to two newspapers on March 20 for publishing posters of the biopic.
10.24 am: Adityanath says the “new generation” of Congress dropped in for the Kumbh mela after they say the large turnout. “They [Congress] used to say Ganga is not clean, but when they saw people consuming its water, they did the same,” he says.
10.21 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath says people of Gujarat have exposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, reports ANI. “He went to Somnath temple [and] sat there as if offering namaz,” he says in Ahmedabad. “Temple priest had to scold him that this is a temple, sit cross-legged.”
10.12 am: BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav says the party has asked the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible, reports ANI.
10.09 am: The Election Commission writes to the Ministry of Railways and Civil Aviation seeking a response on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos were not removed from train tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct came into effect, reports ANI. The two ministries have been asked to submit a reply in three days.
9.15 am: The Election Commission of India issues a notice to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar seeking an explanation for his comments against the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme, The Indian Express reports. Unidentified officials tell PTI that Kumar’s comments may have violated the Model Code of Conduct as he is part of the “bureaucratic executive” and this was not a case “of one politician attacking the other or one party attacking the other”. He has been asked to respond within two days.
9 am: BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath criticises the Congress’ minimum income scheme, says the Modi government is doing what former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi failed to do – eradicate poverty, according to The Times of India. “If Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother, who gave the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971, had implemented schemes to give homes to poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have been needed to give 2.5 crore homes to the poor,” he says in Ahmedabad.
8.55 am: Three IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh transferred by the Election Commission after YSR Congress Party alleged that they were working for the state’s ruling Telugu Desam Party, ANI reports. The officials include Intelligence Director General AB Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam.
8.50 am: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav says he hopes the Congress’ minimum income plan is not like the BJP’s promise to deposit “Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts” of the poor, reports News18.
8.45 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of misleading the public with its election promise of a minimum income scheme. The ruling party pointed out contradictions in the Congress’ statements and described it as a “classic Congress style volte-face within 24 hours”.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had announced the scheme – “Nyoontama Aay Yojana, or NYAY” – on Monday, in which he promised Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20% families if his party wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The name means “minimum income scheme” in Hindi, while the acronym means “justice”. He described it as his party’s “surgical strike on poverty” on Tuesday.
8.40 am: Odisha Congress claims Sambit Patra violated code of conduct by carrying idol of a deity at a rally. The district collector of Puri has issued a show-cause notice to Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Puri candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, OdishaTV reports.
8.35 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to leave out LK Advani out of its candidates list is an insult to the senior party leader, PTI reports. Last week, BJP President Amit Shah was announced the candidate from Advani’s seat, Gandhinagar in Gujarat. On Tuesday, another party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi was also dropped after the party announced that Uttar Pradesh minister Satyadev Pachauri will be fielded from Joshi’s Kanpur constituency. Joshi had won the seat in 2014 by a huge margin.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party released its tenth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Union minister Maneka Gandhi and her son Varun Gandhi will contest from each other’s constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Maneka Gandhi currently represents the Pilibhit constituency and Varun Gandhi is an MP from Sultanpur, but they have swapped their seats.
- Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from his Kanpur constituency this time as the party named sitting MLA and state minister Satyadev Pachauri from the seat.
- Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada joined the BJP on Tuesday, and was named the party’s candidate from Rampur constituency hours later. She was elected in 2004 and 2009 from Rampur on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She will now be contesting against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khanand the Congress’ Sanjay Kapoor.
- Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha is likely to join the Congress on March 28. Bihar Congress election campaign committee chairperson Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Sinha will get a Lok Sabha election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency..
- The Bharatiya Janata Party has named lawyer and Yuva Morcha activist Tejasvi Surya its candidate for the prestigious Bangalore South seat in Karnataka. The seat was previously held by late Union minister Ananth Kumar.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed his party’s Jan Sankalp Rally in Rajasthan, and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to create two Indias for the last five years. He said his party’s promised minimum income scheme will be a “surgical strike” on poverty.