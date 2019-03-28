A look at the headlines right now:

India says it is disappointed but hardly surprised by Pakistan’s response to dossier: However, New Delhi said it is examining the paper handed over by Islamabad. Earlier in the day, Pakistan had claimed there are no terror camps found at 22 locations shared by India.

‘Narendra Modi must apologise to the people for comparing Opposition parties in UP to alcohol,’ says Congress: The prime minister used the acronym ‘SARAB’ for three parties in Uttar Pradesh, and asked people to stay away from them. Speaking in Meerut, he also said he has the guts to conduct surgical strikes on land, in the air and in space. ‘NYAY will remonetise what Modi’s policies demonetised,’ Rahul Gandhi tells PTI: The Congress president said the scheme has two objectives – to give money to the poorest 20% families and to remonetise the economy. Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said Sinha will work as the party’s star leader and star campaigner. ‘Act cautiously,’ China tells US for circulating draft UN proposal to ban Masood Azhar: Beijing said the US’ move had reduced the authority of the sanctions committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the Security Council. Economist Jean Dreze, two others detained briefly for holding meeting without permission: They were reportedly detained for nearly four hours. Bombay HC chides Maharashtra CM for slow investigations into Dabholkar, Pansare murders: The High Court said Devendra Fadnavis holds 11 portfolios, but ‘does not find the time to take stock of the cases’. At least eight killed in major fire at a high-rise building in Dhaka: Witnesses said some people were seen shouting for help from windows of the building and at least six of them jumped out of the building.

Movie on Ram temple won’t influence mediation process, SC says, denies early hearing against film: A petition claimed the film’s release will influence the ongoing mediation process in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. JD(S) minister in Karnataka says income tax officials and CRPF personnel carried out raids at his home: This comes a day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he feared possible raids on Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) functionaries