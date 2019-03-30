The big news: EC says Modi’s speech did not violate code of conduct, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said he will scrap the NITI Aayog if elected, and fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi was denied bail in the UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi’s speech did not violate model code, says Election Commission: The prime minister had announced the successful test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday.
- Rahul Gandhi alleges NITI Aayog ‘fudged data’, will scrap it if Congress is voted to power: Gandhi said the think tank will be replaced with a ‘lean’ Planning Commission with economists and experts as members.
- UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi: The Crown Prosecution Service alleged that the businessman called up a witness and threatened to kill him.
- Police file FIR against members of Muslim family that was beaten up near Gurugram: The complainant, Rajkumar, claimed that members of the family had attacked him first.
- Verifying 50% VVPAT slips will delay election results by six days, poll body tells Supreme Court: The poll panel also said an increase in the sample size will improve the reliability of the results by a ‘very negligible’ amount.
- Hardik Patel can’t contest elections as Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in rioting case: The court said that a conviction can be stayed only in exceptional cases, and the Patidar leader’s case does not fall in that category.
- On ban on Masood Azhar, China says it is only following procedure, not protecting terror groups: The Chinese foreign ministry said it was only following norm and wanted dialogue between the concerned parties before taking any action.
- United Kingdom MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit proposal for a third time: The government has until April 12 to discuss the negotiation process to avoid a no-deal Brexit on that date.
- Pakistan says India’s decision to postpone April 2 meeting on Kartarpur corridor incomprehensible: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that New Delhi has sought clarifications from Islamabad on some proposals it had put forward.
- Arun Jaitley says Congress must apologise for floating ‘Hindu terror’ theory after Samjhauta Express blast: The finance minister said the court’s judgement acquitting all accused made it clear that it was a ‘trial of no evidence’.