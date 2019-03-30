A look at the headlines right now:

Modi’s speech did not violate model code, says Election Commission: The prime minister had announced the successful test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi alleges NITI Aayog ‘fudged data’, will scrap it if Congress is voted to power: Gandhi said the think tank will be replaced with a ‘lean’ Planning Commission with economists and experts as members. UK court rejects bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi: The Crown Prosecution Service alleged that the businessman called up a witness and threatened to kill him. Police file FIR against members of Muslim family that was beaten up near Gurugram: The complainant, Rajkumar, claimed that members of the family had attacked him first. Verifying 50% VVPAT slips will delay election results by six days, poll body tells Supreme Court: The poll panel also said an increase in the sample size will improve the reliability of the results by a ‘very negligible’ amount. Hardik Patel can’t contest elections as Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in rioting case: The court said that a conviction can be stayed only in exceptional cases, and the Patidar leader’s case does not fall in that category. On ban on Masood Azhar, China says it is only following procedure, not protecting terror groups: The Chinese foreign ministry said it was only following norm and wanted dialogue between the concerned parties before taking any action. United Kingdom MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit proposal for a third time: The government has until April 12 to discuss the negotiation process to avoid a no-deal Brexit on that date. Pakistan says India’s decision to postpone April 2 meeting on Kartarpur corridor incomprehensible: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that New Delhi has sought clarifications from Islamabad on some proposals it had put forward. Arun Jaitley says Congress must apologise for floating ‘Hindu terror’ theory after Samjhauta Express blast: The finance minister said the court’s judgement acquitting all accused made it clear that it was a ‘trial of no evidence’.