The big news: Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre against revoking Article 370, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi attacked Opposition parties at three rallies in the North East, and Uddhav Thackeray asked the Opposition to identify its leader.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jammu and Kashmir will have to rethink ties with the Union if Article 370 is revoked, says Mehbooba Mufti: If the article is scrapped, the Centre’s ties with the state will be over, the former chief minister warned.
- Opposition speaks the language of terrorists, says Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh: The prime minister claimed the Congress’ faces fell after the ‘surgical strikes’ and that they mocked Indian scientists when they stunned the world.
- ‘We have PM Modi, who is your leader?’ Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition: The Shiv Sena chief said his party had resolved its differences with the BJP.
- BSF jawan who was sacked for video of poor food will contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The former soldier said he took the decision because he wants to eliminate corruption in the forces.
- Man of Indian origin dies after being stabbed in Munich, wife in hospital, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian embassy is taking care of the couple’s two children, the minister said.
- Only a foolish government will disclose a defence secret, says P Chidambaram on Mission Shakti: On Wednesday, India shot down a live satellite in space, becoming the fourth country to do so.
- Shashi Tharoor uses ‘squeamish’ in tweet about his visit to a fish market; CPI(M), BJP protest: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the word insults fisherfolk.
- Pentagon denies reports that US spied on India’s Anti-Satellite missile test: The Pentagon, however, said the US was aware of India test firing the missile.
- Car explodes near CRPF convoy in J&K’s Ramban district: Slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles, the paramilitary force said.
- Facebook COO says company ‘exploring restrictions’ on live streaming video on New Zealand attack: Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook will strengthen rules for using the live feature and take steps to address hate on the platform.