Jammu and Kashmir will have to rethink ties with the Union if Article 370 is revoked, says Mehbooba Mufti: If the article is scrapped, the Centre’s ties with the state will be over, the former chief minister warned. Opposition speaks the language of terrorists, says Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh: The prime minister claimed the Congress’ faces fell after the ‘surgical strikes’ and that they mocked Indian scientists when they stunned the world. ‘We have PM Modi, who is your leader?’ Uddhav Thackeray asks Opposition: The Shiv Sena chief said his party had resolved its differences with the BJP. BSF jawan who was sacked for video of poor food will contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi: The former soldier said he took the decision because he wants to eliminate corruption in the forces. Man of Indian origin dies after being stabbed in Munich, wife in hospital, says Sushma Swaraj: The Indian embassy is taking care of the couple’s two children, the minister said. Only a foolish government will disclose a defence secret, says P Chidambaram on Mission Shakti: On Wednesday, India shot down a live satellite in space, becoming the fourth country to do so. Shashi Tharoor uses ‘squeamish’ in tweet about his visit to a fish market; CPI(M), BJP protest: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the word insults fisherfolk.

Pentagon denies reports that US spied on India’s Anti-Satellite missile test: The Pentagon, however, said the US was aware of India test firing the missile. Car explodes near CRPF convoy in J&K’s Ramban district: Slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicles, the paramilitary force said. Facebook COO says company ‘exploring restrictions’ on live streaming video on New Zealand attack: Sheryl Sandberg said Facebook will strengthen rules for using the live feature and take steps to address hate on the platform.