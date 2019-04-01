Election watch: ‘I met Rahul Gandhi, he refused alliance with AAP in Delhi,’ says Arvind Kejriwal
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections are on from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha elections in the national Capital, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal joined Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally organised by his Telugu Desam Party in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In their speeches, Banerjee challenged the prime minister for an open debate, Naidu called him a “chowkidar of criminals”, and Kejriwal likened the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to a tumour and Germany’s Adolf Hitler.
Live updates
11.30 am: The District Electoral Officer of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered an inquiry against a BJP candidate Lokam Tassar and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a magistrate on duty, PTI reports. Santosh Kumar Rai, in a notification issued on Saturday, has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the “physical assault” of Jill Gyamar, who was on election duty near Leel village under Sangram circle of the district.
11.22 am: The Trinamool Congress also takes a jibe at the BJP and tweets, “If you believed this #Jumla of Jumlas, a very happy #AprilFools Day to you.”
11.20 am: Mocking the BJP on April Fool’s Day, the Congress puts out the saffron party’s parody manifesto titled “Ek Bharat, Berozgaar Bharat”. Under “Modi’s Vision for India”, the Congress writes “Dictatorship over Democracy, Freedom of Speech and expression not application.” It accused the prime minister of providing protection to fraudsters and fudging data and hiding reports.
11.03 am: Former Congress general secretary P Sudhakara Reddy have joined the BJP, PTI reports. BJP leader Ram Madhav tells ANI, “He has been a senior leader of the Congress party. Today, he has joined BJP and has decided to work under the leadership of Modiji. His joining BJP will strengthen the party in Telangana.”
Reddy is expected to take part in Narendra Modi’s rally in Hyderabad later on Monday.
10.50 am: The Supreme Court grants time till April 8 to 21 opposition parties who sought direction that 50% EVM results be matched and cross-checked with VVPAT, ANI reports. The court asks them to file response on an affidavit filed by the Election Commission of India which had opposed the plea.
10.16 am: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav meets Mulayam Singh Yadav, who will file his nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency later in the day, ANI reports.
10.12 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Wardha at 11 am to campaign for candidates of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Vidarbha region, PTI reports. All the 10 candidates in the region, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hansraj Ahir, will be present the venue.
9.45 am: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa returned without campaigning on Sunday after protests by residents in his constituency in East Godavari district, ANI reports.
9.40 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says Congress President Rahul Gandhi has refused to forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha elections in the national Capital, PTI reports. He said he had met Gandhi recently.
9.15 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Narendra Modi continued his “Main bhi Chowkidar” campaign by addressing the nation on Sunday through video conferencing. Booths were set up at 500 locations. He said that the queue for the prime ministers’ post has become longer in 2019, taking a jibe at the Opposition’s grand alliance that is yet to project any face.
- Shatrughan Sinha said he will join the Congress as it is a national party in the true sense. The actor-turned-politician said the BJP was now a ‘one-man show and two-man army’, and added that Lalu Prasad Yadav had recommended the Congress.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised special status and farm loan waiver for Andhra Pradesh.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday claimed that the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in the state had “shamelessly suppressed sentiments” after a case in Bisara – presumably a reference to the Akhlaq lynching case. A key accused in the case, Vishal Singh Rana, was sitting in the front row in the audience during Adityanath’s speech.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency has not gone down well with the Left parties.