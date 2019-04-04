A look at the top headlines right now:

Election Commission issues notice to Adityanath for calling Indian Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’: Also during the election campaign, Mamata Banerjee called PM Modi ‘expiry babu’ and asked what he had done for the poor. ‘Reject those who lynch and assault people, vote wisely,’ urge over 150 scientists and researchers: In a statement, the academics said the upcoming election is a crucial one as it ‘asks for a re-affirmation of the most fundamental Constitutional guarantees’. Madras HC directs Centre to ban TikTok app, says it spoils the mindset of children: The court also prohibited the media from telecasting videos made using the application. Promise in Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA favours traitors and separatists, says Nirmala Sitharaman: BSP chief Mayawati said there was no difference between illusions in Congress and BJP manifestos. Election Commission seeks response from Information & Broadcasting Ministry on launch of NaMo TV: The poll panel also asked Doordarshan why it telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ speech live on March 31. Brunei makes homosexuality a crime punishable by stoning to death: The new laws introduced in the Muslim-majority country also specify penalties for several other crimes including amputation for theft. Rahul Gandhi says NYAY scheme funds will come from ‘pockets of chor businessmen’: The Congress president attacked the BJP and RSS, saying they want to divide the nation and are ‘spreading hatred’. PM Modi is an ‘utter flop’, says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: Denying reports that he had allied with either the Congress or the BJP, he said the people of Telangana were the party’s bosses. Air pollution killed 1.2 million people in India in 2017, says study: The State of Global Air report 2019 said the same number of people died in China in that year.

Delhi government tells court it needs a month to decide on sanction to prosecute in the JNU sedition case: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a proper reply mentioning a definite time frame.

