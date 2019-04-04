The big news: Adityanath gets EC notice for ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Over 150 scientists and researchers urged citizens to vote wisely, and Madras HC directed the Centre to ban the TikTok app.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Election Commission issues notice to Adityanath for calling Indian Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’: Also during the election campaign, Mamata Banerjee called PM Modi ‘expiry babu’ and asked what he had done for the poor.
- ‘Reject those who lynch and assault people, vote wisely,’ urge over 150 scientists and researchers: In a statement, the academics said the upcoming election is a crucial one as it ‘asks for a re-affirmation of the most fundamental Constitutional guarantees’.
- Madras HC directs Centre to ban TikTok app, says it spoils the mindset of children: The court also prohibited the media from telecasting videos made using the application.
- Promise in Congress manifesto to amend AFSPA favours traitors and separatists, says Nirmala Sitharaman: BSP chief Mayawati said there was no difference between illusions in Congress and BJP manifestos.
- Election Commission seeks response from Information & Broadcasting Ministry on launch of NaMo TV: The poll panel also asked Doordarshan why it telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ speech live on March 31.
- Brunei makes homosexuality a crime punishable by stoning to death: The new laws introduced in the Muslim-majority country also specify penalties for several other crimes including amputation for theft.
- Rahul Gandhi says NYAY scheme funds will come from ‘pockets of chor businessmen’: The Congress president attacked the BJP and RSS, saying they want to divide the nation and are ‘spreading hatred’.
- PM Modi is an ‘utter flop’, says Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao: Denying reports that he had allied with either the Congress or the BJP, he said the people of Telangana were the party’s bosses.
- Air pollution killed 1.2 million people in India in 2017, says study: The State of Global Air report 2019 said the same number of people died in China in that year.
- Delhi government tells court it needs a month to decide on sanction to prosecute in the JNU sedition case: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat directed the AAP government to file a proper reply mentioning a definite time frame.