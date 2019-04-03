Election watch: Congress’ manifesto is a document of lies, says Modi in Arunachal Pradesh
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat on Wednesday. He criticised the Congress for coming up with a bunch of lies in its manifesto. The prime minister urged the voters to choose BJP to ensure fast development of the state.
Modi will address two rallies in Bengal – one in Siliguri and the other in Kolkata – on Wednesday. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee changed her schedule and will be addressing a rally in Dinhata immediately after Modi’s speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar held a joint rally in Gaya on Tuesday. Modi tore into the Opposition for allegedly backing terrorists, and said that the Congress coined the term “Hindu terror” to prevent investigation agencies from conducting a fair inquiry into the activities of terrorist groups. Kumar, on the other hand, listed the achievements of the NDA in his speech.
Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha referred to Modi as “honourable outgoing Sirji” when he criticised the prime minister’s public speeches. Sinha, who will join the Congress on April 6, said Modi’s speeches “lack content and depth” and have become “highly repetitive and irritating”.
Live updates
11.53 am: President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and NDA candidate from Wayanad, Thushar Vellappally files his nomination. He will be pitted against Rahul Gandhi.
11.44 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold three public meetings in the Northeast — one in Nagaland and two in Assam’s Golaghat district and North Lakhimpur town.
11.30 am: The Election Commission seeks a report from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting a new 24-hour television channel, NaMo TV, which covers Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigns live, reports ANI. The channel, named after Modi, is available on all major Direct to Home platforms. The Aam Aadmi Party has complained to the Election Commission on Monday. The poll body also writes to Doordarshan asking how it ran an hour-long live broadcast of Modi’s public address on March 31.
11.10 am: BJP MLA Tejendra Nirwal and Congress leader Imran Masood have been booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct, PTI reports. Nirwal allegedly made objectionable remarks during a rally of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Jhinjhana on Tuesday. Masood is also accused of making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election meeting.
11.08 am: Is the Congress with the nation or with anti-nationals? asks Modi. “To save Arunachal, for its progress, it is necessary to strengthen the hands of Pema Khandu, and the BJP. Till the time this chowkidar is around, people who try to break up the country will have to think a hundred times,” says Modi.
11 am: Modi says the Congress’ manifesto is a set of lies served to fool the people of the country. “It is a sham. Congress always makes false promises and that is what it is doing even now,” he says.
10.55 am: This is an election between propriety and corruption, says Modi.
10.54 am: Modi says the BJP does not promise just one thing and stretch it for decades. “We are people who work sincerely to make your lives easy. We have provided free LPG connections, have worked for the farmers without making false promises,” he says.
10.53 am: Modi says the Congress was never sensitive to the dreams, aspirations and the needs of the Northeast. “But your chowkidar promises to keep addressing the needs of all the people and bring change,” he adds.
10.52 am: We aim to make Arunachal and the entire northeast region the gateway to East Asia, says Modi at Pasighat rally.
10.51 am: Arunachal is on a new path to development because of the BJP, claims Modi. “Even though one family ruled for 70 years on this country, they cannot take credit for any development activity in the country. There’s only so much I could do in 5 years, but i guarantee that if voted to power, I will keep the development activity going in the country.”
10.50 am: Modi says the BJP government brought development to Arunachal Pradesh by strengthening connectivity routes. “In 2014, this place where we are all gathered was all wilderness and farm lands,” he says. “But today, this is a stadium. We brought electricity to every corner and every village of AP.”
10.43 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat shortly.
10.42 am: Congress MLA Pawan Kajal will contest from Kangra constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, reports PTI. He will be pitted against BJP minister Kishan Kapoor. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has announced candidates for three out of the four Lok Sabha seats. It is yet to announce its candidate from Hamirpur where BJP’s Anurag Thakur is recontesting. The state will vote on May 19.
10.39 am: Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan says she has never sought ticket from the party since 1989, reports PTI. The eight-time legislator says BJP leaders might be having “something on their mind”. The BJP this time has not given ticket to many party veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
10.27 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Bengal – one in Siliguri and the other in Kolkata – on Wednesday. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee changes her schedule to counter Modi. Though her election campaign was to begin on April 4, she will now be addressing a rally in Dinhata immediately after Modi’s address in Siliguri. While the PM will address the rally around 1 pm in Siliguri, Mamata’s rally at Dinhata will begin at 3 pm.
10.20 am: High school students in Assam’s Sivasagar will act as “electoral ambassadors” in three Assembly segments to ensure increased turnout, reports PTI. Each student will be encouraged to ensure at least 10 adults in their area exercise their franchise.
9.50 am: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi says there is “no wave as such” in this Lok Sabha elections. “ That is why, out of the 135 seats in south India, they [the BJP] will get a few seats, may be here or there,” Owaisi tells The Hindu in an interview. “I don’t think the BJP can even retain the two seats in Andhra Pradesh, one in Telangana and one in Tamil Nadu.”
9.45 am: United Democratic Front candidate Ramya Haridas has filed a complaint with Alathur deputy superintendent of police alleging that Left Democratic Front convener A Vijayaraghavan had insulted her at a public meeting in Ponnani, reports The New Indian Express.
9.06 am: At a joint rally with Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Gaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says all terrorists organisations stopped their activities after May 2014 (when the BJP-led government came to power). He claims that the Opposition and the terrorists and their supporters had something in common – they are all worried about the chowkidar.
Read more here: Modi holds rally with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, says Congress and terrorists worried about chowkidar
9.05 am: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public speeches, saying they “lack content and depth” and have become “highly repetitive and irritating”. Sinha refers to Modi as “honourable outgoing Sirji”.
Read more here
Shatrughan Sinha takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, refers to him as ‘outgoing Sirji’
9.01 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday. It promised 34 lakh government jobs, income support and universal healthcare.
- BJP leader Arun Jaitley alleged that some ideas presented in the manifesto were ‘positively dangerous’. BJP’s Sushma Swaraj and Amit Shah also criticised the Congress party.
- The Election Commission pulled up the aviation and railways ministries over alleged code of conduct violations. The poll body called their approach towards enforcing the poll code ‘lackadaisical’.
- Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas said he will approach the EC against Adityanath’s remark calling Army ‘Modiji ki Sena’.
- Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah told off Gautam Gambhir after he commented on the National Conference leader’s remark calling for a separate prime minister for the state. Abdullah told the cricketer to stick to what he knows about and ‘tweet about IPL’.
- An Election Commission squad seized copies of a book on Rafale deal in Chennai, according to several reports. But the poll body said it had not ordered any action against the book and ordered an inquiry.
- Muslims won’t get BJP tickets in Karnataka because they don’t trust us, claimed senior leader KS Eshwarappa. He also said the Congress only uses Muslims as a vote bank and does not give them tickets either.
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing of Congress leader Hardik Patel’s plea challenging the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to stay his conviction in a 2015 rioting case. Patel will not be allowed to contest the Lok Sabha elections.