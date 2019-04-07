The big news: Pakistan minister claims India will launch another attack, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The I-T department raided locations related to Kamal Nath’s aide, and the EC defended its decision to transfer 4 West Bengal police officials.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan claims it has reliable intelligence that India is planning to attack it again: ‘As per our information this could take place between April 16 and 20,’ Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.
- Income tax raids under way at locations related to Kamal Nath’s aide: The tax department reportedly conducted searches at 50 locations in Indore, Goa, Bhopal and New Delhi.
- Within rights to transfer police officials, EC tells Mamata Banerjee: In a letter, the chief minister had accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders while replacing four officers.
- Ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force: Civilian traffic will be banned from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.
- CRPF personnel evacuated from Tripoli, says Sushma Swaraj: The contingent was part of a peacekeeping force in the country, which has faced political instability and violence since 2011.
- Delay of 5.2 days to declare results is not serious, Opposition parties tell SC: The parties said verifying at least 50% VVPAT slips will maintain the integrity of the process and instil confidence in the public.
- Arun Jaitley says India may become 3rd largest economy by 2030, poverty will fall below 10% by 2025: The percentage of those who comprise the middle class will rise from 18% in 2005 to 44% in 2025, Jaitley said.
- Congress launches campaign slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ for Lok Sabha elections: The BJP also released its campaign tagline ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’.
- ‘BJP will lose because of policies inspired by hatred,’ says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal organised a joint rally in Deoband on Sunday.
- Voting for Congress will strengthen terrorism, Naxalism, claims Adityanath: It will also obstruct development and make separatist forces stronger, said the chief minister at an event in Telangana.