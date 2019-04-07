A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan claims it has reliable intelligence that India is planning to attack it again: ‘As per our information this could take place between April 16 and 20,’ Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Income tax raids under way at locations related to Kamal Nath’s aide: The tax department reportedly conducted searches at 50 locations in Indore, Goa, Bhopal and New Delhi. Within rights to transfer police officials, EC tells Mamata Banerjee: In a letter, the chief minister had accused the poll panel of unfairly following the BJP-led Centre’s orders while replacing four officers. Ban on movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway comes into force: Civilian traffic will be banned from 4 am to 5 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31. CRPF personnel evacuated from Tripoli, says Sushma Swaraj: The contingent was part of a peacekeeping force in the country, which has faced political instability and violence since 2011. Delay of 5.2 days to declare results is not serious, Opposition parties tell SC: The parties said verifying at least 50% VVPAT slips will maintain the integrity of the process and instil confidence in the public. Arun Jaitley says India may become 3rd largest economy by 2030, poverty will fall below 10% by 2025: The percentage of those who comprise the middle class will rise from 18% in 2005 to 44% in 2025, Jaitley said. Congress launches campaign slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ for Lok Sabha elections: The BJP also released its campaign tagline ‘Phir ek baar Modi sarkar’. ‘BJP will lose because of policies inspired by hatred,’ says Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal organised a joint rally in Deoband on Sunday. Voting for Congress will strengthen terrorism, Naxalism, claims Adityanath: It will also obstruct development and make separatist forces stronger, said the chief minister at an event in Telangana.