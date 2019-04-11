A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Voting under way in 91 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha polls: Here is some information on constituencies, voters, and the most important seats.
  2. SC agrees to hear review pleas about Rafale deal, rejects Centre’s objections to relying on leaked files: Opposition parties welcomed the SC’s decision, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the matter verge on contempt of court.
  3. Election Commission halts release of Modi biopic, cites ‘serious threat to level-playing field’: Hours after an official of the poll panel said that the on the screening of the biopic also applied to news channel NaMo TV, the poll body reversed its stance.
  4. Britain, European Union agree to extend last date for Brexit to October 31: European Council President Donald Tusk said his message to his ‘British friends’ was ‘please do not waste this time’. 
  5. ‘Congress wanted to give us three seats in Delhi,’ says AAP: AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the country will not forgive the Congress if it does not ally with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.   
  6. DGCA says it has de-registered seven Jet Airways aircraft, lessors can take them back: The Indian Oil Corporation reportedly cut off supply to the airline for a few hours over unpaid dues.   
  7. Scientists unveil first-ever image of black holeIt was captured in the galaxy Messier 87, 55 million light years away from the Earth.
  8. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson sends legal notice to Vivek Agnihotri over ‘The Tashkent Files’: ‘The Tashkent Files’ has an April 12 release date and the filmmaker has alleged a conspiracy involving the Congress’s ‘top family’.   
  9. Vedanta can be sued in England by Zambian villagers over pollution concerns, rules UK Supreme Court: The mining giant said the judgement is only about procedure and does not reflect the merit of the allegations.   
  10. UK PM Theresa May voices regret for Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a ‘shameful scar on British history’: Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had demanded a ‘full and unequivocal apology’. 