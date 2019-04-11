The big news: First phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections begins, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court agreed to hear review petitions in its verdict against the Rafale deal, and the EC stopped the release of the Modi biopic.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting under way in 91 seats in first phase of Lok Sabha polls: Here is some information on constituencies, voters, and the most important seats.
- SC agrees to hear review pleas about Rafale deal, rejects Centre’s objections to relying on leaked files: Opposition parties welcomed the SC’s decision, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the matter verge on contempt of court.
- Election Commission halts release of Modi biopic, cites ‘serious threat to level-playing field’: Hours after an official of the poll panel said that the on the screening of the biopic also applied to news channel NaMo TV, the poll body reversed its stance.
- Britain, European Union agree to extend last date for Brexit to October 31: European Council President Donald Tusk said his message to his ‘British friends’ was ‘please do not waste this time’.
- ‘Congress wanted to give us three seats in Delhi,’ says AAP: AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the country will not forgive the Congress if it does not ally with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
- DGCA says it has de-registered seven Jet Airways aircraft, lessors can take them back: The Indian Oil Corporation reportedly cut off supply to the airline for a few hours over unpaid dues.
- Scientists unveil first-ever image of black hole: It was captured in the galaxy Messier 87, 55 million light years away from the Earth.
- Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson sends legal notice to Vivek Agnihotri over ‘The Tashkent Files’: ‘The Tashkent Files’ has an April 12 release date and the filmmaker has alleged a conspiracy involving the Congress’s ‘top family’.
- Vedanta can be sued in England by Zambian villagers over pollution concerns, rules UK Supreme Court: The mining giant said the judgement is only about procedure and does not reflect the merit of the allegations.
- UK PM Theresa May voices regret for Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a ‘shameful scar on British history’: Leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, had demanded a ‘full and unequivocal apology’.