Election watch: Glitches in many EVMs in Andhra Pradesh as voting begins for Lok Sabha polls
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Voting for the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday. Voters in 91 constituencies in 20 states will cast their vote.
Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will cast their vote today.
10.28 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urges Indians to “vote wisely”.
10.22 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari casts his vote in Nagpur parliamentary constituency.
10.21 am: In Arunachal Pradesh, voting is underway in 57 of 60 Assembly seats. The ruling BJP has already won three seats unopposed. As many as 181 candidates are in the fray. Eleven of them are women.
The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 57 Assembly seats, while the Congress is contesting in 46 seats, the National People’s Party in 30 seats, Janata Dal (United) in 15, Janata Dal (Secular) in 12, People’s Party of Arunachal in nine and the All India Party in one seat. There are also 11 independents in the fray.
10.16 am: Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Chhattisgarh Police were attacked by naxals near Farasgaon in Narayanpur early on Thursday morning, ANI reports. The personnel were moving towards a polling booth when they were attacked. They “successfully broke the ambush”, ANI adds.
10.05 am: In Sikkim, over 4 lakh voters will elect a 32-member Assembly. Prominent candidates in the fray include Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kimar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA. He is contesting from two Assembly seats – Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang.
Apart from the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front and opposition party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, this time there is another political outfit in the fray – former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party. In 2014, the Sikkim Democratic Front won 22 seats while the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha had bagged 10 seats.
10.01 am: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote in Hyderabad.
10 am: Election Commission announces voter turnouts for several states till 9 am.
- Telangana: 10.6%
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 5.83%
- Lakshadweep: 9.83%
- Assam: 10.2%
- Arunachal Pradesh: 13.3%
- Mizoram: 17.5%
9.57 am: The police arrest Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta for smashing an Electronic Voting Machine in Gooty in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reports. Several glitches have been reported from EVMs in the state. Voting is underway in Andhra for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.
9.44 am: In Andhra Pradesh, over 3.93 crore voters will decide the fate of 2,118 candidates in 175 Assembly constituencies. Telugu Desam Party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is seeking re-election from Kuppam. He has been elected six times consecutively from here. YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy will stand from Pulivendula, where he won in 2014 with a margin of over 75,000 votes. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is contesting from Mangalgiri. He will take on YSR Congress’ sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.
- 2019 Assembly elections: Voting under way in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Odisha and Sikkim
- In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party banks on welfare schemes, backward classes vote
- How Jagan Reddy walked 3,000 km to build a robust campaign against Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra
- The Kapu vote: Why Pawan Kalyan’s rise is a big challenge for Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh
9.43 am: Voting is also underway in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of Odisha to elect a new state government. The results of these three Assembly elections will be declared on May 23.
9.41 am: The Election Commission on Wednesday pulled up the Department of Revenue for treating its advisory on enforcement action during the poll season in a “casual and trivial” manner, reports PTI. In its advisory, the poll body had asked the Department of Revenue to be neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory during enforcement action in the election season.
9.40 am: Uttarakhand records voter turnout of 13.34% till 9 am, according to the poll body.
9.35 am: A voter turnout of 21% recorded in Nagaland till 9 am, says the Election Commission.
9.20 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote in Dehradun, ANI reports.
9.18 am: BJP workers have allegedly attacked the head of a panchayat in West Bengal’s Mathabhanga, who belongs to the Trinamool Congress, The Indian Express reports. The poll panel has asked for a report of the incident.
9.14 am: There has been a low-intensity blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, The Indian Express reports. The explosion, near Farasgaon in Narayanpur district, caused no casualties, the daily adds. Polls are being held in Bastar apart from Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh.
9.09 am: Muzaffarnagar Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sanjeev Balyan claims that faces of women in burqas are not being checked by polling authorities, ANI reports. “I allege that fake voting is being done,” he says. “If not looked into, I will demand a re-poll.”
9.04 am: There have been glitches in electronic voting machines in many places in Andhra Pradesh, a polling official tells PTI. State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi says there were complaints about EVM glitches in around 50 places. Technical teams are on the spot to rectify the defects and enable polling, he adds.
8.55 am: Polling for the first phase of simultaneous Assembly elections has also begun in Odisha. Elections are being held for 28 Assembly constituencies on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reports. There are 147 seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.
8.41 am: YSR Congress Party chief Jaganmohan Reddy casts his vote in Kadapa. “I’m very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear,” ANI quotes him as saying.
8.36 am: Voting under way in Cooch Behar, West Bengal
8.31 am: Voting underway in Imphal, Manipur. The Outer Manipal Lok Sabha constituency, one of Manipur’s two parliamentary seats, votes on Thursday.
8.29 am: Former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank casts his vote in Dehradun.
8.26 am: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat queues up to vote outside a booth in Haldwani.
8.25 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote in Amravati.
7.59 am: Voters get a special welcome in Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.
7.55 am: Google marks the beginning of the Indian elections with a doodle.
7.45 am: Visuals of voters outside polling booths in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Pulivendula and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Dibrugarh in Assam
7.35 am: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jammu. Two parliamentary constituencies – Jammu and Baramulla – go to the polls on Thursday.
7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets: “2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.”
7.25 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur, ANI reports. “Voting is necessary and a sacred responsibility of all,” he says according to PTI. “Vote for national security, development and identity.” On the None of the Above Option, he says: “Being quiet does not work, you have to say yes or no.”
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also casts his vote.
7.20 am: As many as 75,000 security personnel will be on duty in Chhattisgarh for the first phase of the polls, Bastar District Magistrate A Tamboli has said, ANI reports. The region is being monitored using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and drones, he has added.
7.15 am: Voting has begun for 91 constituencies in 20 states and union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, ANI reports.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress and claimed that the Rahul Gandhi-led outfit wants the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Lok Sabha polls. “In Delhi, where the Congress has no presence, they want to give us three seats,” Singh said.
- The Trinamool Congress submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India alleging bias in its decision to transfer West Bengal police officers ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of an “election scam”, claiming that the party had looted the money meant “for the poor and pregnant women” in the country. Modi said the Opposition party is known by many names as far as scams are concerned.
- Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor and two other lawmakers quit the Congress after Thakor Kshatriya Sena, the outfit founded by him, decided to withdraw its support to the party. MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor are the other two legislators who quit the Rahul Gandhi-led party.
- The Election Commission of India stayed the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the prime minister, until the end of polling. The film was slated to be released on April 11.
- The Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community at a rally last month. The poll panel said it had found Rao prima facie guilty in the matter.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that there is a better chance of talks with India if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Khan said that the Congress, if it comes to power, might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir due to fears of a backlash from the right-wing.