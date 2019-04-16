A look at the headlines right now:

Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore seat cancelled after cash seizures: Vellore is reportedly the first Lok Sabha seat where elections have been countermanded over abuse of money power. Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha joins SP, will contest against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party said Sinha will file her nomination papers on April 18. Centre cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa for campaigning for TMC candidate in Raiganj: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued Ahmed a leave India notice and blacklisted him. Rohit Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh CM ND Tiwari, dies in Delhi: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had suffered from a nosebleed before he was rushed to a hospital in Saket. Supreme Court allows plea seeking women’s entry into mosques ‘because of Sabarimala verdict’: A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre based on a plea submitted by a couple in Pune.

Bihar BJP approaches poll panel against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appeal to Muslims to vote unitedly: The Punjab Congress leader had urged Muslims in Katihar to vote unitedly to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SC issues notice to P Chidambaram’s family members on I-T department’s plea in black money case: The tax department challenged a Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against Chidambaram’s wife, son and daughter-in-law. Bihar Deputy CM says he will sue Rahul Gandhi for claiming that all thieves share the Modi surname: However, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief himself as he is involved in the Srijan scam. More than 100 climate change activists arrested for blocking London roads: The protest is part of an international campaign planned in 80 cities across 33 countries. Donald Trump investigations and gun safety coverage dominate 2019 Pulitzer Prizes: Reuters was recognised for international reporting for its coverage of the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.