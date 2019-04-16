The big news: Vellore election cancelled after EC reports cash seizures, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shatrughan Sinha’s wife joined the Samajwadi Party, and Centre cancels a Bangladeshi actor’s visa for campaigning for TMC candidate.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore seat cancelled after cash seizures: Vellore is reportedly the first Lok Sabha seat where elections have been countermanded over abuse of money power.
- Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha joins SP, will contest against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party said Sinha will file her nomination papers on April 18.
- Centre cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa for campaigning for TMC candidate in Raiganj: The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued Ahmed a leave India notice and blacklisted him.
- Rohit Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh CM ND Tiwari, dies in Delhi: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had suffered from a nosebleed before he was rushed to a hospital in Saket.
- Supreme Court allows plea seeking women’s entry into mosques ‘because of Sabarimala verdict’: A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to the Centre based on a plea submitted by a couple in Pune.
- Bihar BJP approaches poll panel against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appeal to Muslims to vote unitedly: The Punjab Congress leader had urged Muslims in Katihar to vote unitedly to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- SC issues notice to P Chidambaram’s family members on I-T department’s plea in black money case: The tax department challenged a Madras High Court order quashing criminal prosecution against Chidambaram’s wife, son and daughter-in-law.
- Bihar Deputy CM says he will sue Rahul Gandhi for claiming that all thieves share the Modi surname: However, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Sushil Kumar Modi is a thief himself as he is involved in the Srijan scam.
- More than 100 climate change activists arrested for blocking London roads: The protest is part of an international campaign planned in 80 cities across 33 countries.
- Donald Trump investigations and gun safety coverage dominate 2019 Pulitzer Prizes: Reuters was recognised for international reporting for its coverage of the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.