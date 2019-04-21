The big news: Three Indians among those killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi claimed his warning forced Pakistan to send back captured IAF pilot, and Jaitley backed the CJI amid sexual harassment allegations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three Indians among 207 killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, seven suspects arrested: Most the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, said Sri Lankan Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene.
- Narendra Modi claims his warning forced Islamabad to send back captured IAF pilot: According to the prime minister, an American official had made the claim. ‘I will speak about it when the time comes,’ he added at a rally in Gujarat.
- ‘Time to stand with judiciary,’ says Arun Jaitley after sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Activist Agnivesh said the CJI must keep hearing cases listed before him while women lawyers said Ranjan Gogoi should not hold office until inquiry is over.
- Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer recommends re-polling in 10 booths: Of these, eight are in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency and one each in Cuddalore and Tiruvallur parliamentary seats.
- Pakistan denounces India’s decision to suspend LoC trade, calls for dialogue: Islamabad said New Delhi’s decision ‘is based on groundless accusations’ that the route is being misused by Pakistan-based entities.
- Kamal Nath says Congress will need help from allies to form government: The Congress leader told PTI that the recent Income-Tax Department searches at premises purportedly linked to his associates were politically motivated.
- Akhilesh Yadav meets bus accident survivors, says voters will give BJP ‘a befitting reply’: The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticised the Adityanath government for failing to ensure the safety of consumers.
- French police detain 227 Yellow Vest protestors in Paris, fire tear gas shells and stun grenades: The protestors were out in big numbers on the streets of Paris to voice their dissent against Emmanuel Macron’s government.
- People of Uttar Pradesh are ready to vote out Narendra Modi, claims Mayawati: The BSP chief accused Modi of including his caste in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.
- Mamata Banerjee accuses EC observers in West Bengal of helping BJP: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state.