A look at the headlines right now:

High Commission says three more Indians dead in Sri Lankan blasts, taking toll to eight: Sri Lankan Minister says local outfit suspected of plotting blasts, government to declare emergency. US removes sanction waivers to India, seven other countries importing oil from Iran: Donald Trump had re-imposed sanctions on Iran last November after he pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Congress names six Delhi Lok Sabha candidates, including former CM Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken: Candidates of the AAP and BJP filed nominations for seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. Jaya Prada rebukes Azam Khan’s son Abdullah for comparing her to Anarkali: The BJP’s Rampur candidate demanded that the Election Commission take note of the Samajwadi Party leader’s comment. Reservations will not be scrapped while I am in power, Narendra Modi says in Maharashtra: The prime minister also assured Adivasi people in the state’s northern region that his government will ensure that they do not get evicted from their land. Biju Janata Dal MLA arrested after alleged attack on Election Commission officials in Odisha: Maharathy and his supporters had allegedly attacked a polling team who were conducting a raid at his farmhouse in Puri. Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi’s credibility has taken a beating with his ‘chowkidar’ comment: The defence minister questioned Congress leader P Chidambaram’s purported demand for a change in India’s behaviour towards Pakistan. Mehbooba Mufti criticises PM Modi for bragging about India’s nuclear capability: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused Modi of “stooping low” and lowering the country’s political discourse. SC issues notice to Smriti Irani on Congress leader’s plea seeking to quash defamation complaint: Sanjay Nirupam also challenged a magisterial court’s March 2013 order summoning him on Irani’s defamation complaint. Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukraine presidential elections in landslide victory: Zelenskiy is best known for playing the role of a president in a TV series.