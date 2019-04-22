The big news: Eight Indians killed in Sri Lankan blasts, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US ended sanction waivers on Iranian oil imports, and the Congress named six Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- High Commission says three more Indians dead in Sri Lankan blasts, taking toll to eight: Sri Lankan Minister says local outfit suspected of plotting blasts, government to declare emergency.
- US removes sanction waivers to India, seven other countries importing oil from Iran: Donald Trump had re-imposed sanctions on Iran last November after he pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- Congress names six Delhi Lok Sabha candidates, including former CM Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken: Candidates of the AAP and BJP filed nominations for seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.
- Jaya Prada rebukes Azam Khan’s son Abdullah for comparing her to Anarkali: The BJP’s Rampur candidate demanded that the Election Commission take note of the Samajwadi Party leader’s comment.
- Reservations will not be scrapped while I am in power, Narendra Modi says in Maharashtra: The prime minister also assured Adivasi people in the state’s northern region that his government will ensure that they do not get evicted from their land.
- Biju Janata Dal MLA arrested after alleged attack on Election Commission officials in Odisha: Maharathy and his supporters had allegedly attacked a polling team who were conducting a raid at his farmhouse in Puri.
- Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi’s credibility has taken a beating with his ‘chowkidar’ comment: The defence minister questioned Congress leader P Chidambaram’s purported demand for a change in India’s behaviour towards Pakistan.
- Mehbooba Mufti criticises PM Modi for bragging about India’s nuclear capability: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused Modi of “stooping low” and lowering the country’s political discourse.
- SC issues notice to Smriti Irani on Congress leader’s plea seeking to quash defamation complaint: Sanjay Nirupam also challenged a magisterial court’s March 2013 order summoning him on Irani’s defamation complaint.
- Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukraine presidential elections in landslide victory: Zelenskiy is best known for playing the role of a president in a TV series.