The big news: Three SC judges to probe sexual harassment claims against CJI, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The third phase of voting concluded amid EVM glitches and violence, and the EC ordered a probe into allegations of Modi violating poll code.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana and Indira Banerjee to conduct inquiry into CJI sexual harassment case: A Supreme Court lawyer said Gogoi misused powers by constituting special bench, while a former top court judge said the chief justice hearing a case involving the allegations against him was ‘wholly wrong both in law and morality’. The court has asked a lawyer who alleged a conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi to appear on Wednesday.
- Third phase of voting concludes with an overall estimated turnout of 65.26%: A man was killed in clashes between Congress and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee claimed central security forces were asking voters to support BJP. In Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, voters complained about faulty EVMs.
- EC orders inquiry after Congress accuses Narendra Modi of violating poll code: The Opposition party alleged that the prime minister held a ‘roadshow’ and made political remarks after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
- Rahul Gandhi calls Amit Shah murder accused, BJP president reminds him he was acquitted: Gandhi, who was addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale controversy.
- Opposition leaders renew demand to verify 50% votes using VVPAT slips, to move Supreme Court again: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu claimed Electronic Voting Machines were vulnerable to programming errors and being manipulated.
- Sri Lanka defence minister says probe shows attacks were retaliation for Christchurch shootings: Ruwan Wijewardene also said that the toll in the blasts in Sri Lanka had risen to 321. Of this, 10 people are Indians. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
- Supreme Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi on contempt plea regarding ‘Chowkidar’ remark: Meanwhile, a special court for MPs will hear a plea against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘seditious remarks’ about Modi.
- SC orders Gujarat government to give Bilkis Bano Rs 50 lakh as compensation: The Supreme Court also directed the state to provide Bano a job and accommodation at the place of her choice.
- Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for being allegedly involved in terror-related crimes: The executions were conducted in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Asir.
- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav get non-bailable arrest warrants in defamation case: Advocate Surendra Kumar Sharma said the AAP had promised him a ticket for the 2013 Delhi elections but later withdrew it and used derogatory words against him.