A look at the headlines right now:

Releasing Modi biopic before voting ends will ‘tilt electoral balance’, EC tells Supreme Court: The Election Commission said the movie produces a political environment where an individual acquired ‘cult status’ and eulogises the character. SC asks lawyer to file affidavit to back allegation that disgruntled employees wanted to frame CJI: Lawyer Utsav Bains has claimed a conspiracy against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Meanwhile, over 250 women urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against Gogoi. Congress takes a dig at Modi after BJP denies reports of press conference: On Wednesday, a few media reports had claimed that the prime minister was going to address an open press conference on April 26 in Varanasi. Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app: A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar said they were only concerned about crimes against children. Narendra Modi claims every Opposition leader wants to become the prime minister: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the ‘Prime Publicity Minister’ forms policies for top industrialists. Mehul Choksi tells Bombay High Court he is unable to return to India because of health problems: The businessman’s lawyer submitted his detailed medical history and prescriptions from doctors who have advised him to avoid travel.

Fugitive offender tag is like an ‘economic death penalty’, Vijay Mallya tells Bombay High Court: The court was hearing his plea challenging several provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. NIA court rejects plea to bar Pragya Thakur from contesting polls:The court said it is the job of electoral officers to decide. No one willing to take leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir Valley, claims Army: Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said 41 militants have been killed since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena asks defence secretary, police chief to resign: The bodies of nine out of 10 Indians killed in the attacks were sent back home. A minister said earlier in the day that nine suicide bombers were involved in the serial blasts.