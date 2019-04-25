The big news: EC says biopic on Modi should not be released till May 19, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said it will ‘go to the root’ of claims of conspiracy against CJI, and the Congress mocked Modi for not holding a press conference.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Releasing Modi biopic before voting ends will ‘tilt electoral balance’, EC tells Supreme Court: The Election Commission said the movie produces a political environment where an individual acquired ‘cult status’ and eulogises the character.
- SC asks lawyer to file affidavit to back allegation that disgruntled employees wanted to frame CJI: Lawyer Utsav Bains has claimed a conspiracy against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Meanwhile, over 250 women urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations against Gogoi.
- Congress takes a dig at Modi after BJP denies reports of press conference: On Wednesday, a few media reports had claimed that the prime minister was going to address an open press conference on April 26 in Varanasi.
- Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app: A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar said they were only concerned about crimes against children.
- Narendra Modi claims every Opposition leader wants to become the prime minister: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the ‘Prime Publicity Minister’ forms policies for top industrialists.
- Mehul Choksi tells Bombay High Court he is unable to return to India because of health problems: The businessman’s lawyer submitted his detailed medical history and prescriptions from doctors who have advised him to avoid travel.
- Fugitive offender tag is like an ‘economic death penalty’, Vijay Mallya tells Bombay High Court: The court was hearing his plea challenging several provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
- NIA court rejects plea to bar Pragya Thakur from contesting polls:The court said it is the job of electoral officers to decide.
- No one willing to take leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir Valley, claims Army: Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said 41 militants have been killed since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.
- Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena asks defence secretary, police chief to resign: The bodies of nine out of 10 Indians killed in the attacks were sent back home. A minister said earlier in the day that nine suicide bombers were involved in the serial blasts.