Election watch: Opposition parties in West Bengal claim BJP name displayed below party symbol
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
Opposition leaders in West Bengal on Saturday claimed that EVMs used during a mock drill in Barrackpore showed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s name below its symbol. A complaint was filed with the Election Commission, but the poll panel rejected it.
Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh has said that there would have been no need for the Indian Army to conduct surgical strikes inside Pakistan if the BJP’s Pragya Thakur had cursed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar.
8.44 am: Union Minister Uma Bharti claims Pragya Singh Thakur is a “great saint” and that Bharti should not be compared with her, ANI reports. “I am just an ordinary and foolish creature,” she adds. The BJP leader was asked if Thakur would take her place in politics.
8.38 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon claims that since Shatrughan Sinha was a BJP leader until recently, his remarks are the result of the saffron party’s teachings, ANI reports.
Sinha had invoked Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi at a rally in Bihar. “Jinnah made a big contribution to the freedom struggle, just because he was a Muslim you are offended and are calling Shatrughan Sinha anti-national,” Memon said.
8.35 am: Opposition parties have alleged that EVMs used during a mock drill in Barrackpore in West Bengal on Saturday showed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s name below its symbol. The Election Commission, however, has dismissed the complaint.
8.31 pm: Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh has said that there would have been no need for the Indian Army to conduct surgical strikes inside Pakistan if BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur had cursed Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, instead of former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, ANI reports.
- A video of a police van being used for distributing food packets a BJP rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir has surfaced. The police have ordered an inquiry after the video was shared widely on social media.
- Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said that he had mistakenly referred to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day ago while talking about the Congress party’s contribution to India’s Independence.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Narendra Modi for his constant criticism of the erstwhile UPA governments, claiming that in the last 70 years, nobody had been as foolish to carry out demonetisation and the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, referring to the Goods and Services Tax.
- The Election Commission directed the Delhi Police to file a first information report against BJP’s candidate Gautam Gambhir for holding a political rally without permission.
- Narendra Modi hit out at the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying that the “alliance of opportunists” wants a helpless government.
- A video of some people purportedly casting their votes multiple times in Kannur district of Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala went viral on social media. The seat, along with 19 other parliamentary constituencies, went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.
- BSP chief Mayawati denied having any role in the sale of sugar mills during her tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of 21 state-owned sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh in 2010-’11.