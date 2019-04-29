The big news: BJP’s Giriraj Singh gets EC notice for communal remark, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: West Bengal Police booked BJP candidate Babul Supriyo for a poll violation, and the EC warned Union Minister Maneka Gandhi about her comments.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC issues showcause notice to BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh for remark against Muslims: The poll panel has given the BJP’s Begusarai candidate 24 hours to submit his reply.
- BJP’s Babul Supriyo booked for allegedly entering booth, threatening polling officer: The police also registered a first information report against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol.
- EC warns Maneka Gandhi for her claim that she grades villages based on how they vote for her: The poll panel ‘strongly condemned’ the BJP leader’s remarks.
- Sacked BSF jawan who made video of poor food gets SP ticket to contest against Modi in Varanasi: The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi.
- ‘Central forces creating reign of terror,’ alleges Trinamool Congress after firing at booth: The party wrote to the Election Commission, accusing security forces of urging people to vote for the BJP.
- Congress and Samajwadi Party complain to Election Commission about EVM glitches: The Congress registered 30 complaints with the poll body about alleged glitches in voting machines in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that went to polls.
- Narendra Modi claims 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him: The prime minister accused Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, claiming that she wants to politically establish her nephew.
- Report on Modi’s remark on nuclear weapons sent to EC, says election official in Barmer: The prime minister had warned Pakistan at the rally last week, saying India’s nuclear weapons are ‘not meant for Diwali’.
- Johnson & Johnson denies its baby shampoo in India contains ‘harmful chemicals’: The American pharmaceutical company rejected the findings of a Rajasthan government labaratory that showed the product contains formaldehyde.
- Cyclone Fani may intensify into severe cyclonic storm by evening, NDRF and Coast Guard on alert: The storm will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh but the possibility of landfall in Odisha is being monitored, said the Met department.