A look at the headlines right now:

EC issues showcause notice to BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh for remark against Muslims: The poll panel has given the BJP’s Begusarai candidate 24 hours to submit his reply. BJP’s Babul Supriyo booked for allegedly entering booth, threatening polling officer: The police also registered a first information report against unidentified persons for breaking the glass of Supriyo’s car in Barabani area of Asansol. EC warns Maneka Gandhi for her claim that she grades villages based on how they vote for her: The poll panel ‘strongly condemned’ the BJP leader’s remarks. Sacked BSF jawan who made video of poor food gets SP ticket to contest against Modi in Varanasi: The Samajwadi Party had earlier named Shalini Yadav as its candidate from Varanasi. ‘Central forces creating reign of terror,’ alleges Trinamool Congress after firing at booth: The party wrote to the Election Commission, accusing security forces of urging people to vote for the BJP. Congress and Samajwadi Party complain to Election Commission about EVM glitches: The Congress registered 30 complaints with the poll body about alleged glitches in voting machines in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that went to polls. Narendra Modi claims 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him: The prime minister accused Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, claiming that she wants to politically establish her nephew. Report on Modi’s remark on nuclear weapons sent to EC, says election official in Barmer: The prime minister had warned Pakistan at the rally last week, saying India’s nuclear weapons are ‘not meant for Diwali’. Johnson & Johnson denies its baby shampoo in India contains ‘harmful chemicals’: The American pharmaceutical company rejected the findings of a Rajasthan government labaratory that showed the product contains formaldehyde. Cyclone Fani may intensify into severe cyclonic storm by evening, NDRF and Coast Guard on alert: The storm will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh but the possibility of landfall in Odisha is being monitored, said the Met department.