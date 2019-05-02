The big news: Pakistan promises sanctions on Masood Azhar after UN listing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: EC cleared Modi of poll code complaint about Pulwama and Balakot remarks, and issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi about a complaint against him.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Masood Azhar designated global terrorist in UN sanctions list after China withdraws opposition: Pakistan said it will immediately enforce sanctions on Azhar.
- Modi’s appeal to first-time voters to dedicate votes to soldiers did not violate poll code, says EC: he prime minister had mentioned the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strikes in his speech in Maharashtra’s Latur district on April 9.
- EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Narendra Modi enacted law against Adivasis: At a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 23, Gandhi had claimed that the law allowed police officers to shoot Adivasis.
- Pragya Thakur barred from campaigning for 72 hours for remarks on Hemant Karkare, Babri Masjid: The Election Commission told the BJP candidate from Bhopal not to repeat ‘such misconduct’.
- Sixteen die in suspected Maoist attack in Gadchiroli, police chief says there was no intelligence failure: The Congress said the Modi government has not learnt lessons from Pulwama tragedy. Suspected Maoists had torched at least 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district earlier in the day.
- Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination rejected, he may now approach SC: In its notice, the EC had said that government employees who have been dismissed for ‘corruption or disloyalty to the state’ shall be disqualified for 5 years.
- Congress moves EC against alleged misuse of bureaucrats for Narendra Modi’s poll campaign: The NITI Aayog reportedly asked district officials to send information about areas under their jurisdiction before the prime minister’s visit to those places.
- Tourists told to leave Puri in view of Cyclone Fani, EC lifts model code in 11 Odisha districts: The IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ and said Fani had intensified into ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012: He had skipped bail to avoid being extradited to Sweden.
- Shiv Sena mouthpiece asks Narendra Modi to follow Sri Lanka’s example, ban the burqa: The party later distanced itself from the editorial.