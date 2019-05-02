A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Masood Azhar designated global terrorist in UN sanctions list after China withdraws opposition: Pakistan said it will immediately enforce sanctions on Azhar.
  2. Modi’s appeal to first-time voters to dedicate votes to soldiers did not violate poll code, says EC: he prime minister had mentioned the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strikes in his speech in Maharashtra’s Latur district on April 9.
  3. EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Narendra Modi enacted law against Adivasis: At a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 23, Gandhi had claimed that the law allowed police officers to shoot Adivasis.
  4. Pragya Thakur barred from campaigning for 72 hours for remarks on Hemant Karkare, Babri Masjid: The Election Commission told the BJP candidate from Bhopal not to repeat ‘such misconduct’.
  5. Sixteen die in suspected Maoist attack in Gadchiroli, police chief says there was no intelligence failure: The Congress said the Modi government has not learnt lessons from Pulwama tragedy. Suspected Maoists had torched at least 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district earlier in the day.
  6. Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination rejected, he may now approach SC: In its notice, the EC had said that government employees who have been dismissed for ‘corruption or disloyalty to the state’ shall be disqualified for 5 years.
  7. Congress moves EC against alleged misuse of bureaucrats for Narendra Modi’s poll campaign: The NITI Aayog reportedly asked district officials to send information about areas under their jurisdiction before the prime minister’s visit to those places.
  8. Tourists told to leave Puri in view of Cyclone Fani, EC lifts model code in 11 Odisha districts: The IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ and said Fani had intensified into ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’
  9. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012: He had skipped bail to avoid being extradited to Sweden.
  10. Shiv Sena mouthpiece asks Narendra Modi to follow Sri Lanka’s example, ban the burqa: The party later distanced itself from the editorial.