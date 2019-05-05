A look at the headlines right now:

EC clears PM Modi of poll code violation allegation again, this time for ‘qatal ki raat’ speech: Lack of unanimity in EC’s decisions shows ‘fear of Modi-Shah’ is weakening, said P Chidambaram on Saturday. One election commissioner reportedly disagreed with the decision to let the two off the hook in some cases of alleged poll code violations. Cyclone Fani weakens into deep depression, toll in Odisha rises to 12: A UN agency praised India’s zero-casualty policy and ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The NEET was postponed in Odisha and new dates will be announced soon. Arvind Kejriwal slapped during election rally in Delhi, AAP blames BJP: The police are questioning the 33-year-old assailant to ascertain his motives. Monitoring of Rafale deal by PMO cannot be seen as interference, Centre tells SC in fresh affidavits: The government claimed that unsubstantiated media reports and internal file notings ‘projected in a selective manner’ cannot be the basis for review petitions. Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader shot dead by militants in Anantnag district: Gul Mohammed Mir was the vice president of the BJP unit in Anantnag district. Leaders across political lines have condemned the killing.

‘Such people untie my shoelaces,’ says Varun Gandhi about BSP candidate and his brother: The BJP MP made the comment at a public meeting in his constituency Sultanpur, where the candidate this time is his mother Maneka Gandhi. Some Easter Sunday suicide bombers had visited Kashmir, Kerala, says Sri Lanka Army chief: This is the first time that a top official has confirmed that the suspects in the attacks had visited India. MJ Akbar claims journalist Priya Ramani’s allegations damaged his reputation: The former Union minister denied the allegations of sexual harassment. His cross-examination will continue on May 20.

‘Chowkidar chor hai’ will remain our slogan, says Rahul Gandhi:The Congress chief said he had apologised to the Supreme Court about attributing a ‘chowkidar’ remark to them, but will not apologise to the BJP or Modi. Twenty-one injured as Boeing 737 skids on runway and falls into river in Florida: The aircraft had 143 people on board.