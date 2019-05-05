The big news: EC says Modi’s ‘qatal ki raat’ speech did not defy poll code, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Twelve people died during Cyclone Fani in Odisha, and Arvind Kejriwal was slapped at an election campaign rally in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC clears PM Modi of poll code violation allegation again, this time for ‘qatal ki raat’ speech: Lack of unanimity in EC’s decisions shows ‘fear of Modi-Shah’ is weakening, said P Chidambaram on Saturday. One election commissioner reportedly disagreed with the decision to let the two off the hook in some cases of alleged poll code violations.
- Cyclone Fani weakens into deep depression, toll in Odisha rises to 12: A UN agency praised India’s zero-casualty policy and ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The NEET was postponed in Odisha and new dates will be announced soon.
- Arvind Kejriwal slapped during election rally in Delhi, AAP blames BJP: The police are questioning the 33-year-old assailant to ascertain his motives.
- Monitoring of Rafale deal by PMO cannot be seen as interference, Centre tells SC in fresh affidavits: The government claimed that unsubstantiated media reports and internal file notings ‘projected in a selective manner’ cannot be the basis for review petitions.
- Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader shot dead by militants in Anantnag district: Gul Mohammed Mir was the vice president of the BJP unit in Anantnag district. Leaders across political lines have condemned the killing.
- ‘Such people untie my shoelaces,’ says Varun Gandhi about BSP candidate and his brother: The BJP MP made the comment at a public meeting in his constituency Sultanpur, where the candidate this time is his mother Maneka Gandhi.
- Some Easter Sunday suicide bombers had visited Kashmir, Kerala, says Sri Lanka Army chief: This is the first time that a top official has confirmed that the suspects in the attacks had visited India.
- MJ Akbar claims journalist Priya Ramani’s allegations damaged his reputation: The former Union minister denied the allegations of sexual harassment. His cross-examination will continue on May 20.
- ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ will remain our slogan, says Rahul Gandhi:The Congress chief said he had apologised to the Supreme Court about attributing a ‘chowkidar’ remark to them, but will not apologise to the BJP or Modi.
- Twenty-one injured as Boeing 737 skids on runway and falls into river in Florida: The aircraft had 143 people on board.