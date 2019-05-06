The big news: SC panel clears CJI Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi asked the Congress to fight the polls in the name of ‘Bofors-accused’ Rajiv Gandhi, and Smriti Irani alleged booth capturing in Amethi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CJI sexual harassment case: Inquiry panel found ‘no substance’ in accusations against Gogoi, says SC: The complainant said she was ‘highly disappointed’ with the Supreme Court panel’s verdict. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has said a plea seeking CBI inquiry into ‘conspiracy to frame CJI’ will be heard in due course.
- Narendra Modi challenges Congress to fight elections in the name of ‘Bofors-accused’ Rajiv Gandhi: The prime minister said he would wait to see if the Congress and other Opposition parties accept his challenge.
- Smriti Irani alleges booth capturing in Amethi, Congress dismisses it as ‘excuse’: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded with a total voter turnout of 62.56%.
- SC to hear Rafale review pleas and contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi on May 10: The judges said they were surprised that the two cases had been listed for hearing on different dates despite a court order on the matter.
- Narendra Modi accuses Mamata Banerjee of politicising Cyclone Fani: The West Bengal chief minister said she could not take the prime minister’s call as she was in Kharagpur monitoring the situation before the storm’s arrival.
- NEET to be held in Odisha on May 20 after being postponed because of Cyclone Fani: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says Karnataka students who missed exam due to a delayed train will get another chance to take the test.
- Leh Press Club alleges BJP tried to bribe its members, party threatens to file defamation case: The saffron party demanded an apology from the organisation for levelling ‘baseless allegations’.
- EC barred those who used identical words but not Modi and Shah, Congress tells SC: The Supreme Court will hear the case on Wednesday after the petitioner, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, submits the EC’s orders.
- After rising 28% in post-demonetisation year, income tax e-filings dropped in 2018-’19, shows data: The number of e-filings declined from 6.74 crore in 2017-’18 to 6.68 crore in 2018-’19.
- Supreme Court issues notice to National Green Tribunal in Volkswagen emissions case: The German car manufacturer has challenged the green court’s decision to penalise it Rs 500 crore for using a ‘cheat device’ in its diesel cars.