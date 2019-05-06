A look at the headlines right now:

  1. CJI sexual harassment case: Inquiry panel found ‘no substance’ in accusations against Gogoi, says SC: The complainant said she was ‘highly disappointed’ with the Supreme Court panel’s verdict. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has said a plea seeking CBI inquiry into ‘conspiracy to frame CJI’ will be heard in due course.
  2. Narendra Modi challenges Congress to fight elections in the name of ‘Bofors-accused’ Rajiv Gandhi: The prime minister said he would wait to see if the Congress and other Opposition parties accept his challenge.
  3. Smriti Irani alleges booth capturing in Amethi, Congress dismisses it as ‘excuse’: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded with a total voter turnout of 62.56%.
  4. SC to hear Rafale review pleas and contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi on May 10: The judges said they were surprised that the two cases had been listed for hearing on different dates despite a court order on the matter.
  5. Narendra Modi accuses Mamata Banerjee of politicising Cyclone Fani: The West Bengal chief minister said she could not take the prime minister’s call as she was in Kharagpur monitoring the situation before the storm’s arrival.
  6. NEET to be held in Odisha on May 20 after being postponed because of Cyclone Fani: Union minister Prakash Javadekar says Karnataka students who missed exam due to a delayed train will get another chance to take the test.
  7. Leh Press Club alleges BJP tried to bribe its members, party threatens to file defamation case: The saffron party demanded an apology from the organisation for levelling ‘baseless allegations’.
  8. EC barred those who used identical words but not Modi and Shah, Congress tells SC: The Supreme Court will hear the case on Wednesday after the petitioner, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, submits the EC’s orders.
  9. After rising 28% in post-demonetisation year, income tax e-filings dropped in 2018-’19, shows data: The number of e-filings declined from 6.74 crore in 2017-’18 to 6.68 crore in 2018-’19.
  10. Supreme Court issues notice to National Green Tribunal in Volkswagen emissions case: The German car manufacturer has challenged the green court’s decision to penalise it Rs 500 crore for using a ‘cheat device’ in its diesel cars.