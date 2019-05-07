The big news: Complainant in CJI harassment case asks for copy of report, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee said that she wanted to give Modi a ‘slap of democracy’, and SC rejected Opposition review plea seeking to validate 50% votes.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Complainant in CJI harassment case asks for copy of report, says she has a right to know: Lawyers and activists were detained for protesting against the inquiry panel’s decision outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several activists urged retired judges to speak for justice and fairness in the sexual harassment case against the chief justice.
- I wanted to give Narendra Modi a ‘tight slap of democracy’, says Mamata Banerjee: Meanwhile, Amit Shah asked Banerjee: ‘Will we chant Jai Shri Ram in Pakistan, if not in India?’ He also hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s remark likening the prime minister to Duryodhana, a character in the Mahabharata.
- Supreme Court rejects Opposition review plea seeking to validate 50% of votes: The Election Commission had earlier told the court that verifying 50% of votes would delay Lok Sabha poll results by six days. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu said the EC has assured the Opposition that it will examine discrepancies in the VVPAT system.
- Modi and Shah’s hate speeches promote enmity, Congress MP alleges in SC: The Supreme Court will hear the MP’s petition challenging the EC’s clean chits to the prime minister and BJP chief on Wednesday.
- Myanmar frees Reuters journalists jailed for reporting on Rohingya killings: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, charged with leaking official secrets, were sentenced to seven years in jail in September.
- Three arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly beating Dalit man to death for eating in front of them: The assault led to critical injuries and the victim, Jitendra Das, died at a hospital in Dehradun, nine days after receiving treatment.
- Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight trading day amid US-China trade war: IMF chief Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, described the trade war as a threat to the world economy.
- BJP candidate Sunny Deol says he has no idea about Balakot strikes: ‘What strikes? I don’t know anything about these things,’ the actor-turned-politician told a news channel while campaigning in Gurdaspur.
- Election Commission issues showcause notice to Delhi deputy CM for tweet about AAP candidate’s caste: Manish Sisodia had said on Twitter last week that Atishi Marlena was a ‘Rajputani’ and a ‘pure Kshatrani’.
- 13 Chinese arrested in Pakistan for alleged involvement in human trafficking: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency arrested seven people, including three Chinese, from Rawalpindi on Tuesday.