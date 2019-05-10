A look at the headlines right now:

Sam Pitroda apologises, says remark on 1984 anti-Sikh violence was misrepresented: The minorities panel, meanwhile, issued a notice to Pitroda for his remark. Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the remark showed the Congress’ arrogance.

SC reserves orders on review petitions seeking CBI probe in Rafale deal and the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi: The Centre told the court that the defence agreement concerns national security, and such matters are not examined in courts anywhere else in the world.

SC accepts mediation panel’s request for extension till August 15 in Ayodhya dispute: The court had in March given the three-member panel eight weeks to come up with a decision.

Attorney general says he wanted different inquiry panel in CJI sexual harassment case but denies discord with Centre: After KK Venugopal reportedly wrote to the top court on the matter, the Centre asked him to clarify that it was his personal view, The Wire reported. ‘Time’ magazine cover story says PM Narendra Modi is India’s ‘divider-in-chief’: The article, written by novelist Aatish Taseer, wondered if India would be able to ‘endure another five years of a Modi government’. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said Narendra Modi calling SP-BSP alliance casteist is ‘laughable, immature’.

Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Atishi for alleging that he circulated derogatory pamphlet: The notice was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia.

SC says foreigners who cannot be deported should not be held in Assam’s detention centres forever: The court also pulled up the Assam government over its proposal to immediately start 1,000 foreigners’ tribunals all over the state.

SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 3,622 crore in March and April, shows RTI response: In April, most of the monetary instruments were issued in Mumbai, followed by Kolkata and New Delhi.

Chelsea Manning released after 62 days in prison: Manning was jailed in March for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury against WikiLeaks.

McDonald’s reaches out-of-court settlement with estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, buys his stake: The company announced that Robert Hunghanfoo will be the head of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd with immediate effect.

