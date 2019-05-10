The big news: Sam Pitroda apologises for his remark on 1984 violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC reserved its order on review pleas in Rafale case, and the court granted an extension to the mediation panel in the Ayodhya dispute.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sam Pitroda apologises, says remark on 1984 anti-Sikh violence was misrepresented: The minorities panel, meanwhile, issued a notice to Pitroda for his remark. Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the remark showed the Congress’ arrogance.
- SC reserves orders on review petitions seeking CBI probe in Rafale deal and the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi: The Centre told the court that the defence agreement concerns national security, and such matters are not examined in courts anywhere else in the world.
- SC accepts mediation panel’s request for extension till August 15 in Ayodhya dispute: The court had in March given the three-member panel eight weeks to come up with a decision.
- Attorney general says he wanted different inquiry panel in CJI sexual harassment case but denies discord with Centre: After KK Venugopal reportedly wrote to the top court on the matter, the Centre asked him to clarify that it was his personal view, The Wire reported.
- ‘Time’ magazine cover story says PM Narendra Modi is India’s ‘divider-in-chief’: The article, written by novelist Aatish Taseer, wondered if India would be able to ‘endure another five years of a Modi government’. Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said Narendra Modi calling SP-BSP alliance casteist is ‘laughable, immature’.
- Gautam Gambhir sends defamation notice to Atishi for alleging that he circulated derogatory pamphlet: The notice was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
- SC says foreigners who cannot be deported should not be held in Assam’s detention centres forever: The court also pulled up the Assam government over its proposal to immediately start 1,000 foreigners’ tribunals all over the state.
- SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 3,622 crore in March and April, shows RTI response: In April, most of the monetary instruments were issued in Mumbai, followed by Kolkata and New Delhi.
- Chelsea Manning released after 62 days in prison: Manning was jailed in March for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury against WikiLeaks.
- McDonald’s reaches out-of-court settlement with estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, buys his stake: The company announced that Robert Hunghanfoo will be the head of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd with immediate effect.