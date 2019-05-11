The big news: Narendra Modi criticises opposition for picking on his caste, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Islamic State claims it has established a province in India, and one person died in a suspected militant attack on a 5-star hotel in Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress, allies run nation on ‘hua to hua’ mantra, says Narendra Modi in UP: He said members of the opposition have started picking on his caste and added: “I want to tell them that I belong to the caste of the poor of the country.” Meanwhile, the Election Commission sent a notice to the BJP for airing election content on NaMo TV during ‘silence period’ in Delhi.
- Islamic State claims it has established a ‘province’ in India, reports Reuters: The statement came after a militant with alleged ties to the group was killed in a clash on Friday.
- One killed after three terrorists storm luxury hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan, says military: The military’s media wing said a security guard at the Pearl Continental died when terrorists opened fire.
- Navjot Sidhu compares Modi to ‘bride who pretends to work’, BJP criticises him for sexist remark: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Sidhu’s remark showed his party, Congress, was racist and sexist. Sidhu got a notice from the Election Commission on Friday for derogatory remarks about Narendra Modi.
- Delhi AAP candidate refutes son’s allegations of paying Rs 6 crore to party leaders for ticket: The Delhi Police tried to stop Balbir Singh Jakhar’s press conference, claiming it violated the Model Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, on Friday, the AAP alleged that Gautam Gambhir was using a doppelganger to campaign for him.
- Narendra Modi has a ‘personal hatred’ towards me, claims Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief told NDTV that there was a fight between BJP-RSS and the progressive forces in the country. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, claimed the BJP’s brand of nationalism starts and ends with Narendra Modi’s name.
- Donald Trump raises tariffs on almost all Chinese imports: Earlier, the US president increased import duty from 10% to 25% on Chinese goods worth $200 billion.
- BJP leader jailed for sharing morphed images of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: Banerjee’s face was photoshopped on a picture of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra from the MET Gala in New York.
- Acting coach Roshan Taneja dies in Mumbai: An early adopter of method acting in India, he trained several Bollywood actors including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Jaya Bachchan.
- Thrissur administration lifts ban on parading elephant at temple festival in Kerala: The 54-year-old, partially blind elephant has reportedly killed 13 people in recent years. A team of doctors on Saturday declared it medically fit.