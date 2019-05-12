Election watch: Voting under way in Delhi and 6 states in sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India's General Elections will take place in two more phases on May 12 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.
Polling began for 59 Lok Sabha constituencies in six states and one Union Territory in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. All seven constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, all 10 seats in Haryana, and parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are voting in this phase.
Key contestants in this round of elections include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Sheila Dikshit and Bhupinder Singh Hooda; BJP candidates Pragya Singh Thakur, Maneka Gandhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari; and AAP candidates Atishi Marlena and Raghav Chadha.
Live updates
8.20 am: “This is a battle of faith,” BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur tells reporters after casting her vote. She urges people to come out and vote in large numbers. “We will win the Lok Sabha polls with majority and PM Narendra Modi will be re-elected.”
8.10 am: BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP’s Atishi Marlena and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.
8.08 am: A BJP worker was found dead in Gopiballabpur village in Jhargram district of West Bengal on Saturday night. Jhargram goes to vote today.
Read more here: West Bengal: BJP worker found dead in Jhargram, party accuses Trinamool Congress
8.05 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sends legal notice to BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him, The Hindu reports. The notice is in connection with Gambhir’s tweets where he said, “You are filth CM and someone needs your own jhadu [broom] to clean your dirty mind.”
The notice demands Gambhir to tender a written apology to Kejriwal in person. It also asks the cricketer-turned-politician to share on his social media account “true and correct” facts within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated.
7.55 am: Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking reelection from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. He is fielded against BJP’s KP Yadav.
7.40 am: Re-polling at 168 polling stations of Tripura West constituency and one polling station each of Puducherry, Barrackpur, and Arambag parliamentary constituencies will be held on Sunday, ANI reports.
7.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to vote today. “Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here!” he says on Twitter. “Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special.”
Union minister Rajnath Singh tweets, “I am hopeful that people will come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Every vote matters!”
7.20 am: In Haryana, the BJP had won seven of the ten seats in 2014. These polls are important for both BJP and Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this year.
7.18 am: Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, PTI reports. More than 1.13 lakh polling stations have been set up for smooth conduct of the polls.
7.15 am: All seven seats in Delhi – New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and North East Delhi – vote today. The BJP had swept all seven seats in the 2014 General Elections.
All seats will have a triangular contest between the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, after talks between the AAP and Congress for an alliance in the Capital failed.
7.15 am: In Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, the contest is between senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blasts.
The BJP has won the constituency eight times since 1989.
7.10 am: Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections begins, ANI reports.