The big news: On 1984, Pitroda said what is in Congress’ heart, claims Modi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah traded barbs in rallies in West Bengal, and a former assistant of the state’s BJP chief was arrested with cash.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for Sam Pitroda’s remarks about 1984 violence: Rahul Gandhi had again chastised Pitroda, saying he should be ashamed.
- Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah trade barbs at election rallies in West Bengal: The West Bengal chief minister said PM Narendra Modi will destroy the country if voted to power, and the BJP presidentaccused the state government of not giving him permission to hold a rally in Kolkata’s Jadavpur constituency.
- West Bengal BJP chief’s former assistant and another man arrested in Asansol with Rs 1 crore: A local court sent them to four days of police custody on Monday.
- EC orders re-polling in Faridabad booth, takes action against errant officials: The poll panel scheduled the election for May 19, and ordered IAS officer Ashok Kumar Garg to take over as the constituency’s returning officer.
- KCR meets MK Stalin in Chennai, DMK says it was a courtesy call: Media reports had speculated that the Telangana chief minister would discuss with the DMK president the possibility of forming a federal front.
- Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew after attack on mosques, and shops owned by Muslims: The violence broke out on Sunday, weeks after at least 253 people were killed in the Easter Sunday bombings.
- Tamil Nadu minister says Kamal Haasan’s ‘tongue should be cut off’ for Nathuram Godse remark:
The BJP urged the Election Commission to ban the actor-turned-politician from campaigning for five days and file an FIR against him.
- Retail inflation rose marginally to 2.92% in April, shows government data: Prices of health products rose the most in April, by 8.42%, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
- Arun Jaitley says Mayawati is ‘unfit for public life’ after ‘personal attack’ on PM Modi: Jaitley also criticised Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying democracy had become a ‘casualty’ in West Bengal.
- Sweden set to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: The website said this would give Assange, who is in jail in the United Kingdom at present, ‘a chance to clear his name’.