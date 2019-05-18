The big news: PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah at rare press meeting, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said he will not be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for praising Nathuram Godse, and two suspected militants were killed in Awantipora.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah and Modi hold press briefing, say BJP will return to power with full majority: Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked the prime minister for avoiding questions at the press meeting while the Congress claimed that Modi’s ‘extremist supporters’ had killed India’s soul.
- Narendra Modi says he will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for her Godse remark: BJP President Amit Shah, meanwhile, said the party would ask Thakur and two MPs to explain their remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.
- Two suspected militants killed in encounter at Awantipora, says report: Police said a second encounter is under way at Anantnag.
- US lifts steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada and Mexico: This paves the way for the ratification of the new trade agreement that the three countries had signed in November.
- SC refuses to grant interim protection from arrest in rape case to SP-BSP candidate from Ghosi: Atul Rai is accused of raping a college student from Varanasi, after taking her home on the pretext of meeting his wife.
- Kamal Haasan says the term ‘Hindu’ is of foreign origin, people of the country are only Indians: The actor-turned-politician said neither the Alwar nor Nayanmar saints of the first millennium CE had called themselves Hindus.
- Pune court orders that copies of FSL reports be provided to two accused in Bhima Koregaon case: The court, however, added that only those documents which have been submitted to the court by the IO in the case can be copied and provided to the accused.
- Saudi Aramco to supply Indian Oil Corp an additional two million barrels of oil per month: India also signed term import contracts with two US suppliers.
- Two more Indian mountaineers killed, another reported missing in Nepal: Ravi Thakar and Narayan Singh died on Mount Everest and Mount Makalu.
- Navjot Sidhu backs wife’s claim on being denied Chandigarh ticket, Amarinder Singh refutes charge: Kaur, who wanted to contest from Chandigarh, said that Singh had allegedly claimed that only he was capable of leading the Congress to victory.