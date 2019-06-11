A look at the headlines right now:

  1. IAF finds wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft that had 13 people on board: Helicopters will attempt to land near the crash site on Wednesday morning, said the Air Force. 
  2. Supreme Court directs UP government to release journalist arrested for tweet against Adityanath: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the arrest of three journalists. 
  3. Autopsy of toddler who was pulled out of borewell in Punjab on Tuesday shows he died a few days ago: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh said a detailed autopsy report is being prepared. 
  4. European Union’s antitrust authority blocks Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the merger would have ‘reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel’.   
  5. Junior doctors in state-run hospitals in West Bengal go on strike after alleged attack on colleague: On Monday, a deceased patient’s family reportedly beat up a medical intern at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.   
  6. After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account gets hacked: The cyber attack was carried out by the same Turkish group that had hacked Bachchan’s Twitter account on Monday.   
  7. Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari sent to anti-graft body’s custody for 11 days: The National Accountability Bureau arrested Zardari in a multi-million dollar money laundering case on Monday.   
  8. Government appoints Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar as interim CVC: The former central vigilance commissioner, KV Chowdary, completed his tenure on Sunday.   
  9. Manipur engineer detects WhatsApp bug that breaches privacy, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’: Zonel Sougaijam found that if two people are on a voice call through WhatsApp, one can switch it into a video call without the other’s approval.   
  10. Botswana’s High Court decriminalises homosexuality: Three judges voted unanimously to revoke the laws and one of them said human dignity is harmed when minority groups are marginalised.   