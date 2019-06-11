The big news: IAF finds wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft after eight days, and 9 other top stories
Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh to release a journalist arrested for tweeting against Adityanath, and a toddler who fell into a borewell in Punjab is dead.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF finds wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft that had 13 people on board: Helicopters will attempt to land near the crash site on Wednesday morning, said the Air Force.
- Supreme Court directs UP government to release journalist arrested for tweet against Adityanath: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath over the arrest of three journalists.
- Autopsy of toddler who was pulled out of borewell in Punjab on Tuesday shows he died a few days ago: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh said a detailed autopsy report is being prepared.
- European Union’s antitrust authority blocks Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp merger: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the merger would have ‘reduced competition and increased prices for different types of steel’.
- Junior doctors in state-run hospitals in West Bengal go on strike after alleged attack on colleague: On Monday, a deceased patient’s family reportedly beat up a medical intern at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
- After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account gets hacked: The cyber attack was carried out by the same Turkish group that had hacked Bachchan’s Twitter account on Monday.
- Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari sent to anti-graft body’s custody for 11 days: The National Accountability Bureau arrested Zardari in a multi-million dollar money laundering case on Monday.
- Government appoints Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar as interim CVC: The former central vigilance commissioner, KV Chowdary, completed his tenure on Sunday.
- Manipur engineer detects WhatsApp bug that breaches privacy, enters Facebook ‘Hall of Fame’: Zonel Sougaijam found that if two people are on a voice call through WhatsApp, one can switch it into a video call without the other’s approval.
- Botswana’s High Court decriminalises homosexuality: Three judges voted unanimously to revoke the laws and one of them said human dignity is harmed when minority groups are marginalised.