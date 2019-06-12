The big news: Five CRPF personnel, one militant killed in Anantnag, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir extended for six months, and a journalist arrested for a video about Adityanath was released from jail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag encounter, suspected militant gunned down: A gun battle between security forces and suspected militants is going on at the moment, said a CRPF spokesperson.
- Union Cabinet approves extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: The period of extension will begin from July 3.
- Journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for video about Adityanath, released from jail: The Supreme Court had ordered the release of the journalist on bail on Tuesday.
- CPI-based inflation rose marginally to 3.05% in May, shows government data: Food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April.
- Chandraayan 2, India’s second moon mission, will be launched on July 15: The ISRO chairperson said they expect Chandrayaan to attempt landing on the lunar surface on September 6 or September 7.
- PM advisory body refutes Arvind Subramanian’s claim that GDP growth was overestimated: The Economic Advisory Council said it would examine the former chief economic advisor’s paper in detail, and present a point-by-point rebuttal ‘in due course’.
- BJP appoints PM Narendra Modi the leader of the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh his deputy: Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be the leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Piyush Goyal his deputy.
- 149 cases filed for objectionable remarks against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, says Congress leader: Cases have been filed against 12 state government employees and one central government employee, reports said.
- Nirav Modi’s bail plea in extradition case rejected by UK court for the fourth time: The judge said there is substantial reason to believe Modi will not surrender.
- First woman Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president shot dead in Agra civil court: Darvesh Yadav, who was elected two days ago, was killed by her associate Manish Sharma, said the police.