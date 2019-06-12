A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Five CRPF personnel killed in Anantnag encounter, suspected militant gunned down: A gun battle between security forces and suspected militants is going on at the moment, said a CRPF spokesperson.  
  2. Union Cabinet approves extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months: The period of extension will begin from July 3.  
  3. Journalist Prashant Kanojia, arrested for video about Adityanath, released from jail: The Supreme Court had ordered the release of the journalist on bail on Tuesday.
  4. CPI-based inflation rose marginally to 3.05% in May, shows government data: Food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April.  
  5. Chandraayan 2, India’s second moon mission, will be launched on July 15: The ISRO chairperson said they expect Chandrayaan to attempt landing on the lunar surface on September 6 or September 7.  
  6. PM advisory body refutes Arvind Subramanian’s claim that GDP growth was overestimated: The Economic Advisory Council said it would examine the former chief economic advisor’s paper in detail, and present a point-by-point rebuttal ‘in due course’.  
  7. BJP appoints PM Narendra Modi the leader of the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh his deputy: Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be the leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Piyush Goyal his deputy.  
  8. 149 cases filed for objectionable remarks against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, says Congress leader: Cases have been filed against 12 state government employees and one central government employee, reports said.  
  9. Nirav Modi’s bail plea in extradition case rejected by UK court for the fourth time: The judge said there is substantial reason to believe Modi will not surrender.
  10. First woman Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president shot dead in Agra civil court: Darvesh Yadav, who was elected two days ago, was killed by her associate Manish Sharma, said the police.  