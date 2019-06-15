A look at the headlines right now:

  1. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invites protesting doctors for talks to end impasse at hospitalsState Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up the chief minister to discuss the matter but had got no response from her.  
  2. Cyclone Vayu likely to curve back and hit Kutch, warns Union ministry official: However, a Met centre expert said the cyclone may weaken and dissipate in the sea. 
  3. Suspected Maoists kill five security personnel in Seraikela district in Jharkhand: The attackers also looted weapons from the personnel.  
  4. NHRC seeks report from Uttar Pradesh police on assault of journalist in Shamli: The human rights panel sought a detailed report from the state police and action taken against the guilty public servants along with the status of FIR.  
  5. Andhra Pradesh CM requests Amit Shah to ‘soften PM’s heart’ on special category status for state: Jaganmohan Reddy said that he will raise the demand in the meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on Saturday.  
  6. Countries that support terrorism must be held accountable, says PM Narendra Modi at SCO summit: The prime minister said that in order to tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together. 
  7. SEBI bars NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from securities markets for two years: The Roys have also been barred from holding any managerial positions in the network.  
  8. Display credits and titles of serials in languages they are aired, Centre tells TV channelsThe Information and Broadcasting Ministry said it had noticed that Hindi and regional language channels display credit in English.  
  9. ‘Those living in Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali,’ says CM Mamata BanerjeeThe chief minister claimed that some people threaten Bengalis and that she will no longer tolerate it.  
  10. JEE Advanced results declared, Maharashtra’s Kartikey Gupta is the topper: Himanshu Gaurav Singh from Allahabad came second while New Delhi’s Archit Bubna secured the third place.  