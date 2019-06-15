The big news: Mamata Banerjee invites protesting doctors for talks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Cyclone Vayu is likely to curve back and hit Kutch, and five security personnel were killed in Jharkhand in a suspected Maoist attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee invites protesting doctors for talks to end impasse at hospitals: State Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called up the chief minister to discuss the matter but had got no response from her.
- Cyclone Vayu likely to curve back and hit Kutch, warns Union ministry official: However, a Met centre expert said the cyclone may weaken and dissipate in the sea.
- Suspected Maoists kill five security personnel in Seraikela district in Jharkhand: The attackers also looted weapons from the personnel.
- NHRC seeks report from Uttar Pradesh police on assault of journalist in Shamli: The human rights panel sought a detailed report from the state police and action taken against the guilty public servants along with the status of FIR.
- Andhra Pradesh CM requests Amit Shah to ‘soften PM’s heart’ on special category status for state: Jaganmohan Reddy said that he will raise the demand in the meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on Saturday.
- Countries that support terrorism must be held accountable, says PM Narendra Modi at SCO summit: The prime minister said that in order to tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together.
- SEBI bars NDTV’s Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy from securities markets for two years: The Roys have also been barred from holding any managerial positions in the network.
- Display credits and titles of serials in languages they are aired, Centre tells TV channels: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said it had noticed that Hindi and regional language channels display credit in English.
- ‘Those living in Bengal will have to learn to speak in Bengali,’ says CM Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister claimed that some people threaten Bengalis and that she will no longer tolerate it.
- JEE Advanced results declared, Maharashtra’s Kartikey Gupta is the topper: Himanshu Gaurav Singh from Allahabad came second while New Delhi’s Archit Bubna secured the third place.