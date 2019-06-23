A look at the headlines right now:

Indian airlines decide to avoid flying over affected part of Iranian airspace amid Washington-Tehran conflict: Etihad Airways also suspended operations over the Straits of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. There’s no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Imran Khan, claims BJP’s Vijayvargiya: The West Bengal chief minister and Pakistan prime minister had boycotted International Yoga Day even as the ‘whole world’ celebrated it, he claimed.

Several people injured as BJP, TMC workers clash again in Bhatpara in West Bengal: Violence erupted soon after a BJP delegation visited the area. Hundreds of human skeletal remains found near state hospital in Muzaffarpur, says report: At least 108 children have died of encephalitis at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital over the past two weeks. Donald Trump announces sanctions against Iran from Monday, suggests military action still an option: The tension between both the countries renewed last week after Iran shot down an American spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan says he, party will not protect his son in rape case: A 33-year-old woman from Bihar alleged earlier this month that Binoy Kodiyeri raped her in Dubai on the promise of marriage. BJP says US report on religious freedom shows clear bias against Modi government: Party media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni claimed that central schemes have benefited all castes, religions and regions equally.

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, officials of Air Force, defence ministry booked in Pilatus aircraft deal: The CBI searched Bhandari’s home and offices in connection with the Rs 2,895-crore deal. India says it expects Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement FATF action plan in time: The global watchdog had on Friday warned Pakistan for failing to meet two deadlines to implement the action plan on terror financing. Staff leave Muzaffarnagar healthcare centre with unconscious patient inside: They left the medical facility as their working hours were over, a report said.

