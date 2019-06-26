Top news: Narendra Modi, Mike Pompeo meet to discuss India-US relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Unites States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and strategic partnership. Pompeo arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening for a three-day visit.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for his first trip to the state since being appointed to the Cabinet. The home minister will review the security situation in the state ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, and the progress of the Centre’s development projects.
The Bihar Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against 19 people of Harivanshpur village in Vaishali district for blocking traffic on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway on June 18 to protest against the death of seven children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
Live updates
Assam NRC: Over 1 lakh people excluded from additional list
The “additional exclusion list” is available at designated NRC Seva Kendras and the offices of the deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers and circle officers, News18 reported The list can also be accessed at nrcassam.nic.in.
Asia-Pacific Group of 55 countries endorses India’s candidature for non-permanent UNSC seat
A video message identified all 55 countries and thanked them. Among the other countries which endorsed India are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to address Rajya Sabha today
There will be further discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the president’s address in Parliament on Wednesday. A number of bills are likely to come up for discussion, including The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, and the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.
PM Modi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet to discuss ties, strategic partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday in New Delhi. Pompeo arrived in the city on Tuesday evening for a three-day visit to India. “Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership,” said External Affairs spokesperson on the meeting between Modi and Pompeo.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien claims Facebook blocked anti-BJP content during Lok Sabha elections
“Facebook’s senior management in India are de facto campaign managers for the BJP,” O’Brien claimed. He held up a book titled The Real Face of Facebook in India. “You won’t read about this in the newspaper because this tells a sordid story,” he said.
Haryana cow protection law: Cabinet approves provisions granting police more power
The existing Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and sale of beef in the state. Earlier, only officers of the sub-divisional magistrate rank and above were only allowed to seize vehicles used to smuggle cattle.
J&K: Court rebukes police for arresting editor 26 years after warrant was issued, grants bail
A local court in Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, the editor and owner of an Urdu newspaper who was arrested in a midnight raid at his home on Monday on the basis of a 26-year-old warrant. The chief judicial magistrate asked the Jammu and Kashmir Police what they had been doing all these years, and sought a detailed report by July 31 on the action taken.
Bihar encephalitis deaths: 19 people booked for blocking road in Vaishali district last week
The Bihar Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against 19 people of Harivanshpur village in Vaishali district for blocking traffic on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway on June 18 to protest against the death of seven children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
Bengal: TMC leader returns Rs 2.27 lakh ‘cut money’ to villagers after Mamata Banerjee’s warning
Trilochan Mukherjee, a Trinamool Congress booth president of Chatra village in Suri Block 2, returned Rs 1,617 each to 141 villagers. According to PTI, Mukherjee had taken the money in exchange for jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, but The Hindu reported that he had collected the money to dig a canal.
Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today, security for Amarnath Yatra on agenda: Reports
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for his first trip to the state since being appointed to the Cabinet, reports said. The home minister will review the security situation in the state ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, and the progress of the Centre’s development projects.
Narendra Modi attacks Congress in Parliament, says Opposition is no longer connected to the roots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Opposition, claiming that it no longer has a connect with the grassroots in India. The prime minister was responding to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Parliament.
Jharkhand mob attack: Rahul Gandhi calls it ‘blot on humanity’
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the mob attack on 24-year-old Tabrej Ansari in Jharkhand as a “blot on humanity”. This came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition in Parliament and reminded Congress about the “dark days” of the Emergency, saying it’s a “blot on the democracy” that will never fade.
Haryana: As video of Dalit man being beaten goes viral, two men detained
The Haryana Police on Monday detained two people for allegedly beating up a Dalit man at Bajana Kalan village in Sonipat district. The incident happened a month ago. Some reports had claimed that the man was beaten up as part of a punishment because he had washed his cattle in a waterbody used by so-called upper caste communities. The police, however, dismissed this. They claimed that two residents of the village, Mohit and Jitendra, beat the victim up because he had refused to work on their farm.
Tamil Nadu: Rajya Sabha elections to fill six vacancies in the state to be held on July 18
The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that biennial elections to fill six vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18. The terms of six Rajya Sabha members will end on July 24.