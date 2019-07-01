Top news: At least 33 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir
The biggest stories of the day.
At least 33 people were killed on Monday after a mini bus fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 22 people were injured.
Heavy rains in Mumbai led to cancellation of several long-distance trains. Local train services on the Western and Central line were also disrupted. The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall would continue in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts for the next two hours.
Live updates
Centre plans to establish a ‘cow circuit’ to promote bovine tourism: Report
The Centre has planned to establish a cow circuit to encourage cow tourism in the country. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog has decided that the tourist route will pass through places in the country that breed indigenous cows. The board has identified the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Goa for the cow circuit.
Chennai: Transport staff go on strike claiming non-payment of salaries, hundreds of buses off roads
Hundreds of government-run buses in Chennai were off roads on Monday morning as several transport employees went on a strike, claiming that their salaries for June had either not been paid or were paid partially. The Tamil Nadu government, however, refuted the claim and said pending salaries for June would be paid by Monday evening. More than 2,000 buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation were not operational.
Supreme Court adjourns till July 16 plea against reservations for economically weaker sections
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till July 16 a plea challenging the implementation of a Constitutional amendment that grants 10% reservations in jobs and education to economically weaker sections among the upper castes. A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde will on July 16 hear arguments to decide whether the implementation of the quota should be stayed.
Haryana: 24 villages decide not to use caste as surnames
The Khera khap of Jind district in Haryana has decided not to use their caste as their surnames after a meeting held in Bhushla village on Saturday. Khap panchayats are self-instituted councils that govern clans and have considerable social power in parts of north India. Khera khap comprises 24 villages of Uchana town in Haryana, including major ones such as Nagura, Badoda, Badhana, Karsindhu, Barsola and Mohan Garh Chapra.
Customs department seizes 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore at Attari border
The Customs department seized 532 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore, officials said on Sunday. This is the biggest ever haul in the history of Indian customs, Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Deepak Kumar Gupta said. The heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan in a truck through the trade route at the Attari border, officials said.
Mumbai: Several local trains delayed, cancelled due to heavy rainfall, road traffic disrupted
At least 100 mm of rainfall was recorded between 4 am and 5 am on Monday, NDTV reported. The Western Railway released help desk numbers for passengers after water logging at Palghar station. Train movement restarted at Palghar at 8 am.
Noida: Police arrest 35 people for allegedly running sex rackets at spas
The Noida police on Sunday arrested 35 people, including 25 women, for allegedly running sex rackets at a dozen spa centres in the city. Those arrested included foreigners, the police said. “On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, the raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18,” Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. “The raids continued till almost midnight.”
Jammu and Kashmir: At least 33 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar district
At least 33 people died on Monday after a mini bus fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 22 people were wounded. The accident took place around 7.50 am in Keshwan area of Kishtwar.
BJP Mahila Morcha leader says Hindus should rape Muslim women, expelled
The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on Friday expelled one of its leaders for posting hateful comments against Muslim women on Facebook. Sunita Singh Gaud, in a Facebook post last week, had said that Hindu men should enter the homes of Muslim women and rape them. “There is only one solution for them [Muslims],” Gaud said in the Facebook post, which has since been deleted. “Hindu brothers should make a group of 10 and gang rape their [Muslim] mothers and sisters openly on the streets and then then hang them in the middle of the bazaar for others to see.”
Delhi: Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital go on strike after patient’s relatives attack their colleagues
Doctors at the Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi went on strike on Sunday, after relatives of a patient attacked two of their colleagues the previous day. The patient, Rajbala, who had kidney failure, died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said. Rajbala’s relatives claimed she died due to medical negligence. Prasad said the body has been sent for an autopsy, which will determine if the patient died due to negligence.
Cooking gas cylinders to become cheaper by Rs 100.5 from today, says IOCL
The Indian Oil Corporation announced on Sunday that liquefied petroleum gas cylinders will be cheaper by Rs 100.5 from Monday. IOCL said the price of cooking gas cylinders has been cut drastically following softening LPG prices in the international market and a favourable dollar to rupee exchange rate. The rupee traded at 69.01 against the United States dollar as of Sunday.
Media personnel locked up in Moradabad district hospital during Adityanath’s visit: Reports
Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar allegedly locked up a dozen media personnel in the emergency ward of the district hospital during Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s visit on Sunday. Some reports claimed the step was taken to prevent the journalists from asking the chief minister any questions about the quality of services at the hospital. But the reasons are not yet clear. Reports also said that police personnel were stationed outside the locked room. The media personnel were let out after Adityanath left the building.